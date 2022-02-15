Several years ago, we visited our daughter who lived at that time in Maryland, in a close suburb of Washington. She made time to take us for a fun day exploring various parts of the Smithsonian Institute. She particularly wanted me to see a temporary, traveling exhibit that she’d discovered. It was all about music and, if I remember correctly, it especially featured the piano: its history, its cultural gifts to the worlds of music and popular entertainment and its marvelous versatility.
In that music exhibit, I saw a small painting, about the size of a desktop computer screen. Or perhaps it was just a drawing. In fact, now that I’m visualizing it, I believe it was a drawing. What I’m a hundred percent sure of is the subject. It was of a popular piano-master of the day, Franz Liszt, who was all the rage because of his flambuoyant style of playing the instrument. That and oh, yes, also because of his good looks, sex appeal and magnetism.
The drawing showed this fellow Liszt playing the piano at a concert. Not the kind of arena-sized concert that we might think of when talking about a concert these days. And not the auditorium-type of venue, whether what you imagine is a smaller high-school auditorium, or a larger one built with an elegant night on the town in mind.
No, this venue was much smaller. In the early 1800s, concerts were often performed at private homes, some in large parlors. Others would be in ballrooms, which might occupy an entire floor of a house or manor, depending on the wealth or fancy of the owner.
This drawing showed Mr. Liszt seated at a piano shaped somewhat like what a grand piano, or a baby grand, nowadays looks like. It shows six or seven rows of chairs set up for the concert-goers.
The first two or three rows of concert-goers are young ladies. Many of them are fainting, crying or looking rather disheveled; it looks like some of them are screaming. Some are tearing at their elaborate hairstyles or their kerchiefs – those delicately crocheted, large lacey collars of the time, usually white, that added adornment and modesty to their good dresses. The general impression I recall is that of well-dressed, well-coiffed young ladies with crazed, exalted or tormented looks on their faces. You know what I mean: an ecstasy of agony.
For all the world it looked like an early Beatles concert. But 1842-style. And Franz Liszt! He had shoulder-length hair, which was swinging around because of the way he was passionately playing the piano!
Franz Liszt, a Hungarian piano prodigy, performer and composer, wrote “Dream of Love.” Or, in the language it was first published in, “Liebestraume.”
Today is Valentine’s Day. At least, as I write this, it’s today. When you read it, you may consider Valentine’s Day over and done with. But maybe this once, you’d like to prolong romantic adventures and tender feelings.
On an internet site where lovers of figure skating meet, greet, share ideas, discuss skaters, argue and criticize and theorize and praise to the skies, there’s at the moment a great deal of contention. If you’ve paid much attention to the Olympic news as well as all of the fabulous Winter Olympics sports like skiing, luge, half-pipe and curling, you may have an inkling of what kinds of arguments are raging.
A wonderful person created a thread as a cure for all that. A couple of days before Valentine’s Day, she invited people to share links to some of their favorite figure skating programs about Valentine’s Day or love. She began with Adam Rippon’s exhibition skate to “My Funny Valentine.”
One of my contributions is a link to a 1992 Olympic gold-medal pair skating to Franz Liszt’s composition, “Dream of Love.” Their names are Natalia Mishkutenov and Artur Dmitriev. They’re considered one of the great pairs, especially Artur, who just wasn’t finished after Natalia retired. Against a lot of “advice” that he’d never find success with another, never find another partner like Natalia, he persisted in creating a new opportunity.
He proved the criticism wrong. After Natalia retired in 1994, Artur found another partner, Oksana Kazakova. Against expectation, they won the gold medal at the next Olympics in 1998.
Listen. Do you want to know a secret? I don’t think his skating with Oksana ever approached the beauty of his skating with Natalia. But I admire his persistence.
You could find videos of romantic skates popping up, if you have a mind to. Go to YouTube, search “Mishkutenok Dmitriev 1992,” sit back and enjoy four and a half minutes of beauty and passion.