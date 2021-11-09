The fix is in. What will we fix for dinner? I’m fixin’ to go into town, you wanta come along? I’m in a real fix for Saturday night’s party, can you help me out? That long-ago World Series was fixed, and people went to jail over it. I broke this, Mom, can you fix it? We agreed to go away for a long weekend, so let’s fix a date and lock down the place.
A built-in thesaurus attached to my word processing program is a wonderful thing. I could have come up with the above seven usages for the word ‘fix’ myself, but clicking a couple of buttons made the task quicker.
Is it a bad thing that having a computer made that task easier and faster for me? Does relying on such a tool make my brain lazy? Does it, heaven forbid, turn my brain to mush? Some predicted such doom when the technology advanced.
My point of view is that technology is only a tool. It’s up to us how we use it, or how far we go with depending on it. Some folks predicted civilization would go downhill if we started to rely on technology instead of using our own reasoning powers, our ingrained problem-solving ability, our God-given feelings and intuition.
But who invented such technology? Human beings, just like they invented the first tools that made it possible for communities to settle and to rely on planted crops for their food, rather than continuing in the hunter-gatherer lifestyle.
I adore my quick-as-a-click thesaurus, because it allows me to fix exactly the meaning I want to a sentence. It encourages my imagination. To boldly go with either the precise or the creative, suggestive meaning. To go with a conventional meaning, or to shuffle off into an original thought. I get to choose.
It’s interesting to note why certain meanings come first. For instance, the first synonyms listed for ‘fix’ were ‘dose, shot, injection, hit.’ That took me aback somewhat, until I was reminded that algorithms of current usage or requests most likely determined the order. I like to read through the entire list that comes up, because the more interesting variations of meaning are revealed.
I’m a student of language, and a fascinating aspect of language to me is how different cultures can be revealed through it. My son translates a Spanish phrase, I translate the same phrase from the French, and we come up with nuances of meaning that reveal how entire populations of different regions think. I’ll tell you what, there’s nothing like getting to know people through another language to broaden one’s perspective in life.
The older I get, the more often I retrieve phrases and bits and pieces of loved ones from long ago. For instance, there’s that mild little interjection I just used. “I’ll tell you what,” my Uncle Fred used to say whenever he wanted to emphasize a well-worn truth or a new bit of information that struck his fancy. “I’ll tell you what,” he said once about his high school days, “we didn’t have television, but we were never bored.”
Of all the synonyms I found for fix, my favorite one is probably dilemma. It’s another colloquial phrase from where I was raised. “I’m in a fix” meant “I’m in trouble, and I’ve got to get out of it somehow.”
My word processing thesaurus expands: “mess, quandary, predicament, corner, hole, tight spot.” I would think that the most universal meaning of the word ‘fix’ is ‘repair, remedy, solution.’ So the fact that it can also mean exactly the opposite… a corner, a mess, a tight spot… is a testament to something or other. I suppose, for me, it’s a splendid indication of the endless originality and flights of fancy that human minds are capable of.
The only current variation of the word that makes me uncomfortable is used in the Coldplay song, “Fix You.” Apparently the front man of the band, Chris Martin, wrote the song for his wife, when she was going through a difficult time. The idea behind the song is that love can heal. I go along with that 100 percent.
We all need a little help from our friends when we’ve been in a low mental or emotional place or a difficult situation. We’re resilient. We have the potential to be fully ourselves again, even if a slightly altered version. But the idea that someone needs to be fixed?
Nixed.