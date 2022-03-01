By the time I was born, my grandparents no longer drove cars.
That sounds pretty radical. I should clarify that they did ride as passengers. I vividly recall, as a child, waving to them as they were packed into a regular-sized sedan with an aunt and uncle. With my mother at the wheel. They were leaving for the long drive to California, to visit a couple of their kids.
My grandparents were all in their 70s by the time I was born. I’m in a good position to reflect on something that the Southeastern tribes of Native Americans have as a feature of their culture. It’s a notion that a person’s life cycle consists of seven generations. The first generation is the great-grandparents, the second generation the grandparents, the third generation’s the parents; the fourth generation is you. Then come your children, who are the fifth generation; your grandchildren are the sixth. Your great-grandchildren are the seventh generation.
The idea is that within the lifespan of the people who knew you and remembered you, and within the lifespan of the people whom you knew and remembered, there is a full circle that makes up your complete life span. Or your extended life span, if you want to think of it that way.
It makes sense, especially turned another way. As long as someone alive remembers me, I still have a presence on earth. Since I think of my grandparents, uncles and aunts often, it makes perfect sense to me. They are still influencing me, my interactions and relationships, and my behavior. They live within me. In that way, they’re alive.
My sister told me that someone, one of the aunts or uncles no doubt, had confided to her (gently, and with all due respect) that Grandpa never really got used to automobiles. Habit even stayed with him for a while to the extent that he would say “whoa” when applying the car brakes. It made sense; he had a longer personal history with horses than with cars.
But long before I was born, my grandparents had sold horses, cows and automobiles all, when they moved from the farm into the nearby small town, where everything they needed was within walking distance.
Apparently they kept chickens for a few years, but I don’t remember that. They continued to cultivate a garden that took up the whole good-sized back yard, well fenced to keep the varmints out. They did the gardening together. Grandma cooked, canned, washed and quilted. Grandpa did household chores and vacuumed like a demon every morning, then walked a mile to meet a group of his friends around 10 at a glorious wooded town park, where they played croquet till lunch time.
There were nine or 10 cronies. They’d all sold their farms and had decided that, having worked hard all their lives, retirement was for friendship.
But back to the automobile story. My grandparents raised a large family, so when they turned out not to be too fond of driving cars, it wasn’t much of a problem. Several children were old enough to take on the duties. Of course, “old enough” is a relative term. My uncle Hugh told me of a time he remembered when the whole family had piled into the car. “Some of them” (Hugh’s delicate way of saying “some of his siblings”) were saying this or that to criticize Hugh’s driving. My grandmother stopped the nonsense by saying gently, “Now, Hugh is a good driver.” It stuck with him, how a quiet word of praise and appreciation could make all the difference.
Ahem. Hugh was 11 years old at the time.
Leap forward eight or nine years, when my mother suddenly went from being the youngest child to the only one not off to college or adult families. By that time, my grandparents had completely gotten out of the habit of driving a car, so the chauffeuring duties devolved to her. She was 14.
What I didn’t know until my mother was in her 80s: that was the age at which a teenager could legally obtain a driver’s license in Oklahoma. (Things had progressed since Hugh was 11, when it was apparently left to the parents’ or the kid’s discretion.) I asked my mother mildly whether she’d been required to re-take her driver’s test once she passed that “80” milestone.
No, in Oklahoma, no such test is required. My mother went on to mention that, in fact, she’d never taken a driver’s test. (Unlike myself, who shook in my loafers at age 16 while I drove, maneuvered and parallel-parked with an actual policeman riding in the passenger seat.) All mother had to do for her driver’s license was sign up.
Ah, the things you find out, once you figure out what questions to ask.