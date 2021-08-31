For the past two weeks, I’ve been unable to get the idea of “taking time” out of my head. So we could call this Part 2 of a two-episode column. You know, the kind of story on regular television when Part 1 ends in a cliff-hanger, so viewers are left hanging, unable to find out whether the rescue will fail or the victim survive, for another week.
For some days, the only idea I had for my own non-cliff-hanger episode was one of those catchy little tunes that situation comedies use as their theme song.
And then, I was thinking about something in a child-rearing book that I read when my children were little. The writer liked to get quotes straight from the source – youngsters. He asked some kids to tell him what a grandma was like. One child replied: “Grandmas are a lot like moms. Except grandmas have time.”
“What about grandpas?” asked the interviewer. Impressively, if this child-rearing author’s reporting was strictly truth and not embellishment, one of the other children piped up with this brilliant answer: “A grandpa is a man grandma.”
I took this anecdote as a cautionary tale. It fit right along with a popular song from 1974 that I’d already taken to heart, “Cat’s in the Cradle,” sung by Harry Chapin, written by him and his wife, Sandra. You may remember it. The song tells the story of a father who’s too busy working to spend time with his son. If you want to read the lyrics to the song, just Google “cat’s in the cradle lyrics.” It’s well worth a read. You can also listen to the song on you-know-tube.
Now, it’s true that if a parent is dedicated to taking time to “just be” with their child or children, some other seemingly essential activity may need to be given short shrift. In my case, what had to go was the idea of keeping an immaculate house. Not that such a concept had ever been the highest priority on my own personal “to-do list.” I used to claim — and what the heck, I still contend — that creative clutter was all right, because I was fostering my children’s creativity, and my own creativity, into the bargain. You’d have to ask my children whether the sacrifice was worth it. Frankly, I’m scared to ask them myself.
It comes down to whether it was worth it to me. And the answer is a resounding yes. I took much more pleasure in listening to my children’s thoughts and sharing in their imaginative play and joys and even their “boo-boos,” than I could have taken from a more orderly house.
Another surprise popped up over this past weekend. There was a livestream of a junior level ice skating competition. Now, in spite of the fact that I’m crazily committed to being a figure skating viewer — the most die-hard baseball or football fans have nothing on me — I have never taken much interest in junior level events. The skaters often seem to be too focused on doing the elements and tricks. While those are important and thrilling, even to me, I find that’s only half of it. Performance values are equally important. Figure skating is an art as well as a sport. Connecting with spectators by expressing their emotions through movement and music? Well, that’s what the best skaters do, in my humble opinion.
Much to my surprise, there is a 14-year-old American junior skater that I’m thrilled to watch right now. Her name is Isabeau Levito. She’s from Pennsylvania. Expression, musicality, stretch, choreography, attention to detail, jumps, emotion, Isabeau’s got everything. Oh yes, and one more thing.
She takes time.
Whereas some of the top female skaters of recent years rush through transitions, jumps, landings, you name it. Isabeau holds the Ina Bauer, she holds the spiral, she holds her arms and legs and even her back for maximum time and maximum effect. It’s amazing, and it’s marvelous. Don’t ask me how she has time to do all the elements required to stay competitive with the top women. Like spending more down-time with one’s children, there’s definitely some magic involved. But I hope that seeing her do everything so beautifully will inspire other female skaters to do the same. It will help that she won the event.
I’d hardly gotten over the thrill of Isabeau when I discovered a brand new team of American ice dancers as well. And they have the same quality. While performing the required elements, they’re able to glide long, stretch, bring viewers onto the ice with them (metaphorically) and enjoy themselves. Isabelle Flores and Dmitry Tsarevski, from Colorado.
Oh, and that sitcom ditty I mentioned ends with, “Sit a spell … Y’all come back now, hear?”