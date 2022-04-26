“Selective amnesia,” Joe said. “We couldn’t do without it.”
This was the end of a short conversation I had with Joe only a few days ago. Would you believe it? Now I can’t recall the incident I told him about, the one that prompted his remark.
I remember that I was in the pool, warming up for my laps and that he was poolside and stopped to chat for a few minutes. But I know that I really appreciated that Joe gave me another “handle” on how we remember things. Or how and why we don’t.
My dad had an excellent memory. He would relate an incident from his experience with details intact, including the date — often with month, day and year. Especially the year.
I always liked that I inherited his memory. It came in handy on tests.
And yet there are conditions to the variety of memory I have. It’s primarily visual. When studying a subject, whether in high school, college, or beyond, I could always remember the critical information much better if I’d read it in a book. Some people — a few that I know — have the audible type of memory. They could retain knowledge on tests just from hearing it in a lecture. Not me. I took notes, and I still do. Even if I don’t refer to my notes later, the act of writing it with my hand provides a sensory experience that shores up my memory. It isolates the fact or the idea and puts a frame around it in my mind.
When she was twelve years old, my daughter was riding in the car with me. I was driving her to some lesson or another event she participated in. This was a good number of years ago. She’d asked me a question, or I’d asked her one. I was either absent-minded or paying attention to my driving. I had to ask her to repeat something she’d said. I apologized, mumbling that my short-term memory “isn’t what it used to be.”
“No offense, Mom,” she said. “Your short-term memory has never been that good.”
She paused, just like a comedian does before the punchline, but better. Then she amended: “But your long-term memory is great.”
I laughed then, and I still laugh now. Her remark was spot-on. (Out of the mouths of babes.) And that is exactly the kind of great memory that I inherited from my dad.
From now on, I’m calling it selective amnesia. Not a precursor to old age. Not denial – although I treasure a good friend who claims she’s a champion of denial. For her and for me, it’s a good technique to recall the positive outcomes of our experiences and minimize the negative. It’s a way of preserving happiness, an attitude of gratitude and an open and positive outlook in life, whether that’s past, present or future.
There’s even a technological parallel. Have you ever taken so many pictures with your cell phone that you try to take one more, and you get a polite message saying your storage capacity is full? You then have to delete something in order to make room for the new.
Maybe our brains are like that. We delete what’s inessential. And what is essential for one person isn’t at all important, or even relevant, for someone else.
Quite another aspect of selective amnesia is a term, and a concept, that I came across in a vivid way sometime in 1998, when I watched a PBS historical series on the 18th anniversary of the 1918 influenza pandemic. They introduced the idea of “collective amnesia.” Until many years had passed, whole populations selectively forgot about the horrors of that catastrophe.
When you put that together with the horrors experienced during World War I, is it any wonder that whole segments of the population went a little wild and created the Roaring ‘20s.
Is selective amnesia a good thing? Is it about how our brains protect us? Is it about forgetting facts for our mental health? I’m not so sure. I think it’s more about protecting our emotional health.
“Have courage, and be kind.” Those are words repeated in the 2015 live-action movie version of “Cinderella,” directed by Kenneth Branagh and starring the splendid Lily James. One of the focuses of that version of the beloved fairy tale is the habit of treasuring the good memories, even in the face of disappointment.
Selective amnesia.