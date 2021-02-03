It’s February, and the days have been getting significantly longer. The sun sets a lot later than it did one month ago. I’m a watcher of the western skies, where so much color and beauty can give us a show to marvel at for a couple of hours before sundown. Not on most days, but often enough to keep me looking for it.
January was a long month. The two weeks between Jan. 6 — when our nation’s Capitol was attacked with intent to overthrow the results of the presidential election and to hurt or kill certain members of our House, the Senate and the vice president — and Jan. 20, when our new president and vice president were safely inaugurated and celebrated, and our democracy was shown once again to have prevailed, were a very long two weeks.
Conversely, the two weeks between the inauguration and today have sped by, in a comparative sense. Time speeds up when there’s forward motion and action and relief and renewal of hope.
We’re in a time when we have a chance to renew our collective faith in our nation’s government and what it can accomplish, how it can serve the best interests of our citizens. The chances are excellent that President Biden, Vice President Harris and a Democratic-led House and Senate will be able to do just that.
Some may ask if saying so makes me “a Pollyanna.”
I would answer that by pointing out a misperception. The young heroine of Eleanor H. Porter’s 1913 novel has been given a bad rap, and in my opinion a false one. My friend Wiki says:
“A Pollyanna is someone who is blindly optimistic about every situation, sometimes to the point of foolishness. The term is typically used in a negative way, to describe someone who cannot think about the more serious ramifications of various situations.”
That’s how I’ve heard the word used all my life. Often with a little bit of a sneer or a healthy dose of condescension, in voice and manner if not with facial expression. Or, people who call someone “a Pollyanna” might do so cheerfully, without meaning anything bad … only giving an impression that it’s not a very realistic or balanced way to look at the world. Some also use “Pollyanna” to speak of someone who’s overly sweet.
A few years ago, I re-watched the movie of the same name made in 1960 starring Hayley Mills. The actress, who won a special Juvenile Academy Award for the role, not only brings the character created in 1913 to life, but she does so in a brilliantly convincing way. If you haven’t watched the movie in a while, I highly recommend it. After that, I watched it again with my son, who had discovered, checked out and read the book while working part-time job shelving books in the children’s section at the Allen Park library. I then read the book, which I’d never read before. Again, I found the way the character of Pollyanna has been sneered at for generations now to be not only unfair, but unwarranted and untrue to the spirit of the character and the book.
Watch the scene in a sunshiny field (in the 1960 movie, which is definitely not the only movie adaptation of the book), where Pollyanna listens to a local minister (played by Karl Malden) who’s practicing his sermon for the next Sunday. He’s struggling with the sermon and struggling with his conscience at the same time. The townspeople have been bickering over power and principles, dividing themselves into two enemy camps and forcing him to choose.
Even though Pollyanna often seems to be fidgeting or exploring her environment or otherwise not paying attention, she is listening. In this scene with the minister and with others — notably with the town hypochondriac, Mrs. Snow, played by Agnes Moorehead, and with a seemingly curmudgeonly Mr. Pendergast, played by a famous actor I wasn’t familiar with called Adolphe Menjou — Pollyanna gets to the heart of matters with piercing observations. Her questions, along with short, surprising quotes from her deceased missionary father, illuminate things and show the adults how a small shift in perspective can crack open the world.
Another of my favorite scenes happens when Pollyanna calls the attention of the bedridden Mrs. Snow to a few prisms hanging in her very own window. The iridescent rainbows throwing color and shimmering, brilliant light throughout the room have, up until a child shows her the way, been overlooked by the willful, crotchety woman who’s for years now been convinced she’s dying.
As it turns out, she’s not.