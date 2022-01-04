In the grand scheme of things, the turning of January first always seems like an opportunity to turn our attention to the future. Whether we make a list of goals we intend to accomplish during the coming year, write new year’s resolutions that we hope will help us reach those goals or improve the quality of our lives, keep it modest by looking to small habits that we can change, or all of the above, or none of the above, it’s almost irresistible to use the turning over of a new calendar year to plan something, change something or create something entirely new.
I’ve always enjoyed the month of January. Among other things, I like the sense of returning to a normal routine after the whirlwind of December. Years ago, a friend used to be flummoxed, annoyed and even outraged, whenever I dared mention January being fun. She disliked the cold weather, and for her, January seemed like the absolute low point of the year. (She now lives in Florida, a good choice for her!)
No matter if I pointed to the phenomenon of the January Thaw — a time when the northern climate often gives us a reprieve of warmer weather for a few days — she simply couldn’t look forward to the month. Snowmelt and the return of mud probably didn’t help much.
Everyone, I suppose, has their own month of the year which seems to signify and personify everything that gets us down. In Oklahoma, that used to be that August for many folks. The climate has changed so that’s no longer necessarily so, but that’s another story. But years ago, in that place, everyone understood immediately the impact of the phrase “the Dog Days of August.” Have I mentioned before? When I was growing up, it was normal for the high temperature to hit 100 degrees every day in August.
Even that wasn’t nearly as horrendous as it sounds. A hundred degrees with low humidity doesn’t give you anything like the same lethargic feeling as a hundred degrees with the humidity we get in Michigan — typically 80, 90, 98 percent. However much it may sound like a punch line, it’s absolutely true that dry heat just isn’t nearly as uncomfortable as high temperatures combined with high humidity. I can’t imagine what Florida must feel like with 100-plus temps combined with 99 humidity. But I’m probably not going to find out, if I can help it.
My friend almost audibly sniffed when I told her that dry heat isn’t as bad as wet heat. But she hadn’t lived with it, and I had.
Back to the Dog Days of August. Someone once insisted to my father that mid-August always brought a cooling spell, in anticipation of the cooler months of autumn. Daddy held his ground on that argument… and rightly so, since he’d lived in Oklahoma for most of his life and had experienced many, many more Augusts than the other fellow.
The other fellow, for his part, was certain he was right as well. And he was, if you were talking about Michigan, New York, Maine or Vermont. In the northern United States, the August forerunner of cool weather is the reverse of the January Thaw, and it can be real. But not in Oklahoma.
The only time I ever threw a book in the trash, rather than donate it to the library or take it back to the re-sale book store, was when the author tried to set her book in Oklahoma in August, obviously without having ever been there. During the entire first chapter, she was trying to set her scene in and around Tulsa, a city that’s one of my old, and favorite, stomping grounds. I kept wondering why something didn’t “feel” right about the story.
Even that author’s used of the detail of high humidity didn’t clue me in right away, although I knew better. My only excuse is that my habit, when reading a novel, is to allow myself to be immersed into the author’s world right from the start. That’s part of the fun.
It was a long first chapter, 20 or 30 pages. And I can still see in my mind’s eye, the page that caused me to hurl the book across the room. The main character arrived at her destination, which happened to be a cornfield. And she described it as being tall, full, with lots of corn ready to be harvested.
I screeched to a stop, thrown out of the story. You see, in Oklahoma, corn ripens and is fully harvested by mid-July. By August, the ground is parched, and the crops safely put away. The author was describing August in Michigan or Ohio.
Did I over-react? Not in my world.