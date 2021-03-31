It’s gratifying to see thoughtful, non-polarizing words on politically polarizing subjects coming from unexpected sources.
From “Sundays And Seasons:”
“In creation, life springs from death. Redeem your creation awaiting resurrection: restore lost habitats and endangered species. Create new possibilities for areas affected by climate change, grant relief from natural disasters, and nurture new growth.”
At the same time, it doesn’t surprise me at all to see a spiritual connection to protecting and restoring earth’s resources. If you’re looking at Judaism, Christianity or Islam, humans are given the sacred privilege of dominion over the earth, its plants and all its creatures and the oceans. “Dominion” means we have responsibility for looking out for their well-being. It doesn’t mean we’re free to abuse or destroy them at will. Most religions, including Native American and Celtic traditions, support those principles.
The word “dominion” is a source of confusion, according to Ellen F. Davis, professor at Duke Divinity School. It’s used in the King James Version. It creates confusion in human minds with the idea of domination. Genesis 1:26 has been used to support the idea of “conquering,” “commanding” or “enslaving” nature through scientific means. If you go back to the original Hebrew, it doesn’t necessarily mean that. Here’s a link to a few explanatory paragraphs from Professor Davis. https://www.bibleodyssey.org/en/passages/related-articles/meaning-of-dominion
To bring this back to my own thoughts, I’ve always interpreted those passages as meaning “responsibility for” as opposed to “power over.” It’s like how most of us feel about our children. When we give birth to them or adopt them into our families, we take responsibility for their happiness, health and welfare. We often know it from our first moments as parents. Along with overwhelming and awe-inspiring love, we immediately feel a fierce desire and determination to protect them from all harm.
Sometimes, somewhere along the journey, some parents may lose their way. I once had a conversation with an elderly relative’s husband about that. He was born around 1910, in a predominantly rural state. As far as I know, he was the first person I’d ever met who literally ran away from home, at the tender age of 11. I asked him why. He said that his father treated him worse than any hired field hand.
This child believed that his father felt no more toward him than he felt toward an adult, hired servant who could be fired and thrown out to survive on his own, at any time. So he reasoned, at age 11, that he’d be better off working for another farmer, not getting beaten and at least getting paid for his labor. In my mind, I added that he wouldn’t have to endure the added heart hurt of wondering why his father didn’t love him. Otis told me he never saw his parents again.
There’s a big difference between exercising power over another human being and taking responsibility for their safety, happiness and education.
In our country, we’re taking big steps toward taking responsibility. To promote renewable energy resources, for our own sake and for the sake and safety of future generations, rather than exploiting the products of the earth for the benefit of protecting the insanely giant profits of a few giant corporations. We have elected President Biden, a House of Representatives and a Senate capable of signing into law the protection of the earth and its people. Not coincidentally, these new laws will promote new industry and create millions of jobs for workers. It’s what’s called a win-win.
Another win-win: A healthy majority of the American people already support President Biden’s plans; I’ve read that it’s 68%. It’s a good time for citizens to ask: What’s in it for the leaders who are talking against reviving and protecting our resources for future generations? What’s in it for those blocking the proposed legislation? It’s a crucial time for every citizen to support the leaders who’ve promised and are acting to uphold the value of global well-being.
I haven’t even mentioned clean air to breathe. I’d have thought that was a no-brainer, if anything was.
Coincidentally, a prompt for a site popped up on my ever-changing wallpaper pages on the computer this morning. On the other hand, is anything like this ever a coincidence? All I know is that I had this column half-written in my head before I saw it.
The heading is “Sustainable Swaps.” I haven’t read them all, but there are links to several articles detailing easy swaps we can choose in our daily lives to aid in the healing of our environment.
Make no mistake, it isn’t enough to make small changes if there’s no attempt to correct the big abuses. We can all do our part for both. Sustainable swaps — Bing.