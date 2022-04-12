I’m a pushover for happy endings.
Well, not all happy endings. There are whole genres of novels and short stories that are a little or a lot too transparent for my taste in reading. Some are quite a bit too plot-oriented for my personal preference. The books I love are those which stay with me because of their themes and because they’re good at illuminating relationships amongst people. Perhaps most of all, I like books that allow me to know one or more characters from the inside out, from their private thoughts and opinions to their actions and connections with others.
If you think I sound like I’m a bit too picky of a reader, you may be right.
Within the limits of my likes and dislikes (I like a high quality of writing, depth of ideas and novels that let me inhabit another world for awhile), there is still sometimes a disconnect between the reading that I most enjoy and that elusive happy ending.
I’m the same with movies and TV series. The longer I’ve lived, the more I want to see stories wrapped up at a high point. I remember a remark from novelist Barbara Kingsolver. She said that just as in real life, in fiction there are going to be high points and low points. She said she chooses to stop her books at a high point and “call it a happy ending.”
That’s actually a very realistic view. I’ve read a few biographies of Winston Churchill, including my favorite: a three-volume series by William Manchester. Something Churchill said about his marriage to Clementine Hozier is so charming that it’s stuck with me. He said he and Clementine (pronounced “Clementeen,” if you want to know) married in 1908 and lived happily ever after. Now, we know that the couple certainly lived through difficult times, including the darkest days of the World War II, and we know that Winston sometimes suffered from depression, which he called “the black dog.” Possibly those are not conditions that some would deem as “happily ever after.”
Even before World War II, there was a period of 10 years, from 1929 to 1939, when Churchill was “in the Wilderness.” By which he meant that he was out of power, politically. In Parliament, he wasn’t able to be one of the decision makers. Having been born in 1874, this meant that on his planned life timeline, he had intended to become England’s Prime Minister sometime during that decade – being in his mid-50s in 1929. During the ‘30s, he was convinced that he never would attain that ambition, because he would now be too old.
In fact, he was exactly the person that the world needed as Britain’s prime minister in 1940.
I like to think that it was Clementine who became his ray of sunshine during the difficult days and years. She wasn’t the only positive person in his life, and he had friendships that sustained him. And I don’t mean to say that it was easy for her to be married to Winston. It probably wasn’t.
But she kept a spirit of equilibrium somehow. As someone who was susceptible to dark thoughts and depression, Winston needed her.
I’ve been binge-watching a “Masterpiece Theater” series, eight seasons worth. (This is heaven for me, finding a series that I love and discovering that it has eight whole seasons, most of them with eight episodes each.) To give you a bit of perspective, watching it (along with priceless visits with my two-year-old granddaughter) has helped me actually take a break from the figure skating world. It also helped that the figure skating season ended last month. Now is the season for announcing figure skaters’ retirements … and even worse, partnership break-ups among the pairs and ice dance disciplines. I came up for air a few days ago and discovered a whole bunch (well, at least 10) of shocking retirements and break-ups.
After that jolt, I was so happy to be able to dive back in to the most recent few seasons of “Seaside Hotel,” on Amazon Prime. Its Danish title is “Badehotellet.”
Even in the episodes that may not be characterized by classic happy endings, this series maintains such life-affirming energies, including comedy, drama and whimsy. Fortunately, it has easy-to-read English subtitles. It begins in the summer of 1928, when we meet a dozen or so guests who spend summer vacation there every year, who have become like extended family. One of my favorite characters, Edward Weyse, tells an acquaintance that although the guests don’t see each other all year, when they re-unite in the summer, it’s as if no time has passed.
That’s a lovely sort of friendship to have.