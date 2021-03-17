A question was posed a couple of weeks ago in the Ludington Daily News’ Readers Forum: “Why is (President) Biden trying to force the Green New Deal on Americans? Wouldn’t it be better to gradually ease people into it instead of trying to recondition people into a new way of thinking and living…?”
Following are a few thoughts. For about 50 years, Democratic presidents, senators, Congress members, governors and state legislators have been leading the way to make the change to renewable energy. Most GOP members and presidents have resisted or reversed any attempts to make the small incremental changes that would have eased people into it. It’s too late for “gradually.”
We’ve tried to gradually convert to renewable energy sources. When President Jimmy Carter was in office, some environmental changes were put into place, including reducing the national highway speed limit to 55 mph, in order to conserve gas. A happy side effect: traffic fatalities decreased significantly. A smaller change President Carter made: he had energy-efficient solar panels installed on the White House roof. The idea was for each American to do his or her part and to be a positive example. When President Reagan took office, he had the panels un-installed and sent away. A pretty clear statement of intention, which most of the Republican Party has been following ever since.
For 50 years or more, your tax dollars and mine have been paying for the oil, gas and coal companies to keep a stranglehold on the energy industry in America. It’s called corporate welfare: you and I have paid, while they earn sky-high profits. If renewable-energy sources had received even half the same tax subsidies, we would’ve reaped the benefits.
A dramatic fact: We no longer have time to ease people into new ways of thinking. Scientific evidence tells us that in order to pass on a healthy planet and our ever-evolving civilization to our grandchildren, we have to make significant changes in the next eight years or so. A hopeful fact: For years now, a majority of Americans have been in favor of making large-scale changes as a country, and have been doing their part individually. Many GOP leaders, legislators, etc. have resisted every step of the way… including calling global warming a hoax. They persisted in this action and rhetoric, even though the science community overwhelmingly agreed that our civilization and planet are already at urgent risk.
A dramatically hopeful and positive fact: many oil and gas-related business concerns, including automobile manufacturers in Michigan, have signed on in favor of the climate change measures that President Biden is proposing, which were in his campaign documents. They recognize that his plans to convert are in their best business interests and include creating about a ton of jobs by implementing new practices that are healthier for our planet and our citizens.
Lastly: President Franklin Delano Roosevelt acted, when creating the New Deal. He believed, as does President Joe Biden, that action needs to be bold and decisive. Once people saw (and will see) that new policies are creating positive change in their individual lives, and in our collective lives, momentum will be created. And again… a majority of Americans already approve of President Biden’s proposed program to fight climate change.
———
Along with many other Ludington folks, I’ve been taking my lunch to the city beach often. The sunshine, the roaring of the waves hitting the shore, the ever-changing colors of the water and skies, the lighthouse, the horseshoe harbor – all these elements make for a spectacular view and a delightful interlude. I try to remember to say a silent “thank you” to the Stearns family for donating some of their land so many years ago so that generations of Ludington people — permanent residents, summer people, and visitors throughout the year — would be able to enjoy a city beach like no other. (None other than the AAA magazine once called Stearns Park the best city beach in Michigan.)
———
There have been far fewer incidences of flu and cold this year. I used to wonder, when I saw many Japanese fans at live figure skating events wearing white medical-type masks, which I thought was a simple cultural preference and practice. Now we have world-wide evidence that masking our breathing organs – mouths and noses – proves effective in preventing the spread of infections.
———
Next week, from March 24 through March 27, the World Figure Skating Championships will be held in Stockholm, Sweden. Many protocols and precautions for the health of skaters, coaches, judges and staff people are in place. The entire event will be streamed commercially. Or you can see just the top skaters via network television. I can’t wait!