We went from dead of winter to dead of summer. That was a couple of weeks ago. Since then, it’s been so cool around here that it’s almost hard to remember those days of quite high temperatures.
In spite of the temperature changes, we are having a lovely month of May. My favorite flowering bush, the forsythia, heralded the blooming season. I think one reason I love it so much is that it provides huge bursts of color, after we’ve endured months of bare trees and spindly bushes. Months of nature’s bounty being invisible, hidden in the ground, consumed by a winter’s sleep.
Just like hibernating bears, the flowers and trees sleep for so long that we begin to hanker for signs, any small or sometimes seemingly insignificant signs, that the plants and the cold earth are springing back to life again.
Of course, signs of life are never insignificant, no matter how small.
I was on the road last week, driving downstate. I had the privilege of being able to visit family. It so happened that the two days I drove there and back, Wednesday and Saturday, were the days that it rained across the state.
When I’m on a car trip alone, I alternate amongst several favorite radio stations. I keep watch for certain favorite singers and groups. Ricky Nelson is one singer I’ll keep returning to the fifties station for, hoping to find. Hank Williams (Senior, the original) is one I’ll haunt Willie’s Roadhouse for. On the Beatles channel, I listen for the stories about writing the songs, for inspiration and insight into the creative process, almost as much as I listen for the music, the lyrics, and the “B side” songs that are often less familiar to me.
And then there are sometimes long periods when I make use of the lovely “mute” button. I enjoy my own thoughts. If a rainy day gives me thunder, I’ll mute everything so that I can revel in the rumbling of the skies. If there’s lightning in the distance, so much the better.
It can get dangerous, of course. There are lines in Roger Miller’s classic song “Little Green Apples” (written by Bobby Russell) that go like this: “If that’s not loving me, then all I’ve got to say is, God didn’t make little green apples, And it don’t rain in Indianapolis in the summertime.”
I drove through Indianapolis in such a fierce downpour once. I was on my way to visit my folks in Oklahoma, and I had my four children in the car with me. And yes, it was summertime. We were on one of the interstate highways. The rain didn’t come up suddenly, but the raging downpour sure did.
What I remember vividly is barely being able to see past my windshield, and that is some pretty fierce rain storm. I was finally able to pull over underneath an overpass. Even then, it was a tough choice. When I stopped, the water piled up so fast that I didn’t know if I’d be able to get started again. I didn’t stay for long. I decided to move right along and take my chances.
This week’s rain was nothing to compare to that. At least, where and when I was driving. Nevertheless, I decided that I wanted to minimize my stress levels. I stopped whenever I felt the need, and I took an hour to eat dinner, each way.
But what made the biggest difference in how I felt during the drive was this: I mostly drove at 60 mph. And it really did work. I could feel myself breathing more easily. Even when I inadvertently allowed the speedometer to creep up to 65 or (!) 68 for a few minutes, other cars, including vehicles considerably larger than mine, would go whizzing past me.
One of the games I play in my mind while driving is to watch my gauges. I like to see how many miles per gallon I’m getting. I’m happy to report that my mpg average was the highest it’s ever been. Just that observation is enough to convince me that even when driving conditions are easy and it’s not raining, I’m going to make sixty a habit in the future.
It reminds me of a time in the late ‘70s, when we had gas shortages. Jimmy Carter was president, and legislation was passed to lower the speed limit, nationwide, to 55 mph. Individually, we all saved money. Collectively, we used much less foreign oil. And we enjoyed another side effect, a benefit worth considering: Nationwide, our number of traffic fatalities went down significantly.
It’s called fringe benefits, and a blessing.