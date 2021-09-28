My sister gave me a box of old family photos from both sides of the family. She’d pulled out the ones she wanted. We had fun sitting around the table, trying to figure out who was who. That aunt, that uncle, which great-aunt, which great-uncle? A family friend?
Since I brought the box home with me, I haven’t looked at too many of them again. The only thing I can figure out is that it was more fun with my sister: sifting through the photos and wondering aloud who each one was, or could be.
It was a bit like putting together a jigsaw puzzle, which can sometimes be more fun with two or three people. That is, as long as everyone sees it as a game of cooperation to find the bigger picture within the jumble of pieces, rather than as some sort of competition to see who can put together the most pieces with the fastest speed. (Just my opinion, as they say on internet forums.)
The mythology in our family is that I’m better at remembering some of the old stories, and some of the folks that we never knew, but heard our parents and grandparents talking about. There’s some truth to that, simply because even as a small child, I was fascinated by the old-timey pictures and would listen when they talked about relatives I never knew.
We had a large extended family on both sides, and some lived far away, across several states. Even those who lived in our same state were scattered. I think there must have been a wanderlust gene somewhere, that got sprinkled through us all, taking hold with some family members while not affecting others.
That’s the mythology. Yet there was something about my sister’s presence that helped me remember some details.
Something magical happens when we have someone, a kindred spirit who listens with empathy, imagination and support. Our confidence gets boosted when we have someone snapping their fingers and exclaiming, “oh yeah. That’s right.”
There was one particular photograph that we puzzled over for quite some time. It was a 2-inch by 3-inch black-and -hite studio photograph in a frame. As my son, or perhaps my brother-in-law said later, the fact that it was framed put it in a different category from most of the rest. That turned out to be a kind of confirmation of the identity of the person.
Something occurred to me; an “ah-hah” moment. I extended it to my son and asked him who he thought those eyebrows and deep-set eyes looked like. The whole top half of her face, actually. He studied it for half a minute or so, and then said, “Lisa.”
“That’s what I thought!” I pounded the kitchen table in my elation that he’d seen the same thing I noticed. Lisa: my niece, who inherited those distinctive features from my brother, who got them from our mother. The funny thing is that I’d never seen anyone else in the family with that particularly distinctive set of eyes and eyebrows.
I remember wondering about that when I was a child, but it wasn’t the kind of question a child asked in our family. Indeed, I once asked my mother why her closest-in-age sister and her farthest-away-in-age brother-in-law both called her “Jake.”
(That would be my scariest, oldest uncle, whom we kids thought must be some kind of ogre because of his gruff voice. Or maybe he’d once been some sort of exotic cowboy. After all, he bore a strong resemblance to the actor Ward Bond, the star of the television drama “Wagon Train.” What cemented the idea in our imaginations is that Uncle Jess never missed an episode of Wagon Train.)
No one else in our family called my mother “Jake.” And it wasn’t a nickname that might feasibly be derived from her actual given name.
Hah. My mother refused to tell me.
It seems unreal to me now, that she wouldn’t tell me. What’s even more unreal is that I didn’t ask her again, even as an adult. You’ve read this before from people far wiser than I am, but I’ll say it again. Ask your older relatives any details you may feel the least bit curious about. Keep pestering them.
After several minutes of studying, the identity of the girl in the framed photo occurred to me. She bore that facial resemblance to my mother that I’d never seen in any of her brothers, sisters, parents, aunts, uncles. Nobody. She had a hairdo straight from the 1920s or early ‘30s. She died before I was born, so I had no memory of her. Joyce was one of my mother’s older sisters.
It was a piece of a puzzle. To me, a valuable one.