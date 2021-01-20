It’s winter.
For days, that seem like weeks, our sky has been a dismal dome of gray. We’ve had an overcast expanse covering our world from one horizon to the other, and we’ve lived under yet another kind of gloom, when our trust in the goodness of each other has been shaken.
There’s nothing wrong with the color gray. It’s closely related to the variegated blues of our waterways. Gray is right next door to the exquisite, saturated shades of cerulean, azure and turquoise skies that we enjoy when relentless banks of clouds aren’t blocking the sun’s light and warmth. But that’s just it. We need the sun.
As I write this on Monday, Jan. 18, our leaders and our nation’s capital are preparing for our ever-renewing national celebration, when we inaugurate our president and vice president on Jan. 20 every four years. We’ve celebrated this every four years since 1789, although it used to happen in March, not January.
It’s a joyful time, when together, we re-pledge the promises of our republic. It’s a solemn time when we hear the solemn words of the oath of office spoken by our elected leaders. We witness their promises to faithfully uphold our Constitution. It’s a hopeful time, when we look forward to finding new approaches to the challenges that we face together.
We’re in a hopeful time of embracing forward-looking change together, when we can fully appreciate that in some languages, the word “opportunity” can be a stand-in for the word “challenge.” Another way of looking at a difficulty, an obstacle or a crisis is to view it as an opportunity.
Part of the genius of holding a presidential election every four years is that we need new approaches to our difficulties. We need cooperation from our congressmen and women, from our senators, our president and vice president, so that differing views may be aired, listened to and honored. We need to renew our faith in our ability to hear others out, to test out and find ways to go forward that reflect the principles and concerns proposed by all parties.
I’m not going to let the violence committed by a tiny minority of citizens take away the joy or the hope. We can trust in hope, because together, we the people choose to solve our leadership challenges by civilized elections rather than by resorting to violence, bloodshed or the tragedy and chaos of war.
As I look out my window, where it snowed yesterday and today and maybe the day before (who can remember?), I’m fortunate to be looking at a landscape loaded with beauty. Still, I’m aware of how easy it is to become a little discouraged, a bit distressed or even full-on depressed when we don’t see the sun.
When I typed those words just now, I realized that it’s been too long since I availed myself of the blessing of driving a few miles to sit in the car parked at our gorgeous city beach. To gaze out at the ever-changing and ever-constant water, rolling my car windows down and listening to the roar of the waves beating against the lakeshore. (Or the stillness.) I need this change of pace and reliable source of refreshment. I’m promising myself to do it in the next couple of days, the good Lord willin’ and the creek don’t rise, as the expression goes. Meaning, when you live in northern Michigan in January, as long as we don’t have a serious blizzard coming.
Our nation is like that beautiful, blessed body of water. We are ever-changing and ever-constant. We are resilient to changes in the weather. We are resilient as a people and as a nation because our founders created a system that allows for change and growth. We’re resilient because while the vision of our founders wasn’t perfect, they purposely wrote in that it’s an ongoing project to make our vision, our laws and our system more perfect as we find places where they need to evolve.
There’s a band of brilliant blue sky near the horizon.
We hold each other, and our leaders, to the idea that no one is above the law. We’re not a nation that elects a king who will ever wield unlimited power. We’re a nation of laws.
We participate in this day and this event and conduct the ceremony with all the seriousness and majesty of our very belief in the Constitution of these United States of America. We re-celebrate the ceremony because we’re enacting one of our most sacred tenets: the transfer of power without resorting to killing each other every four years.
We celebrate a sacred tenet of our election, when we choose leaders not through war or assassination, but by listening to the voice of the people and agreeing to abide by the decision of the majority.