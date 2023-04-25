Jimmy Fallon, on “The Tonight Show,” was conducting an interview, teasing out a few details, posing a few tempting questions that might encourage viewers to buy and read the author’s recent book.
Jimmy’s face shone with an inner light, his smile was tender, whimsical and glowing. It reminded me how much I enjoy his interviews, and it reminded me to seek out his programs more often, even if I have to wait ‘til a morning or two after the episode airs.
The guest mentioned how serious young people seem to be these days, and how Millennials seem to have the weight of the world on their shoulders. Even 15-year-olds, she said, are out to change the world. Her advice (and it’s significant that she belongs to the Gen-Xers, or what Strauss and Howe call the Thirteenth Generation, counting from the time Europeans began to pioneer and settle the American continents) — this Gen-Xer’s advice to children — because yes, we know now that 15-year-olds are children: their brains, bones and emotions are not yet developed to the level of adulthood — sounded something like this: finish your education, think small, work toward your aspirations at a family/community level.
That idea captivated me, since I’m of the Boomer Generation. When we were 15, 20 and 25, we felt the same need the Millennials do now, to step up and do our best to let our concerns be known and try to effect a change in the world now. Of course, lest anyone forgets, one reason for Boomer impatience was that so many of our peers were being killed, wounded and mentally and emotionally traumatized in the Vietnam War. At the time, an 18-year-old could get drafted and sent straight off to the war zone, but no one of us could vote until age 21. Yet another reason for our impatience had to do with our collective experiences and the vision many of us held to for a different kind of future. We’d been raised to be idealists and to imagine and believe in even more of a rosy post-World War II future.
Millennials today are faced with a whole other set of trials and concerns. Lest we forget, again — climate change, the radicalized weather events that are now accompanying global warming and are endangering the existence of our civilization on this planet. It doesn’t get more serious than that.
Jimmy’s guest then turned the subject into another direction, a direction near and dear to my heart. Continuing on her theme of thinking small, thinking local, thinking community, she said: “Or simply raise your children well.” She went on to say, “Think what the world would be like if everyone raised their children with the love and respect they deserve.”
That sentence is worth a pause, to consider what that could mean.
Let me clarify that this author wasn’t advocating solely for someone to give up their career entirely, or for stay-at-home motherhood or fatherhood. Unless that is a parent’s choice. But to work out how to be present for your children in those crucial developing years when children need their parents’ love and attention. As opposed to having your focus and your heart be somewhere else 24/7.
As I said, that’s an aim and an ambition close to my heart. Although I never gave up being a writer, a childbirth educator and a musician, I chose to be a stay-home mom. And the reason was simple: I wanted to be with my children. Of course, there are some things I’d do differently now if I could, and I hope I haven’t scarred them for life, as my cousin Ruth likes to joke; and with some things, if I’d known better, I’d have done better. Still, I was mostly there. And I took a lot of joy in teaching, playing with and listening to my kids and being involved with their education. Enough about me.
The book is “The Light We Carry,” and the author is Michelle Obama.
A guest on “Making Space with Hoda Kotb” voiced some thoughts that are a good accompaniment. This guest’s four children are grown, and she talked about continuing to parent one’s adult children. She told Hoda that she likes to think of her house now as a Refueling Station, where they can come to receive love, food if they may need it, encouragement and nourishment, so that they’re ready to go out again to the world. Oh, and people can come to the Refueling Station for truth.
Those words of experience and wisdom are from Maria Shriver.
Thank you for being here. Appreciate y’all.