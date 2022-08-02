“Houseplants look good, create ambiance and give you something to care for, which experts say boosts your mental outlook.”
This quote is from an article by Monica Danielle, AccuWeather senior producer. The article is from the AccuWeather website, published in May 2020. The date may explain why boosting our mental outlook was a focus, and a good idea. We’d been in sheltering mode, if not actually in lockdown or self-isolation mode, for a full two months at that time.
Yet the whole article is still timely. It’s featured prominently. I came across it today and clicked, after reading a few articles which specifically focused on air quality.
I’ve written about the quality of air before, especially in regard to how I feel a distinct change in the air when I’m close to Lake Michigan. And recently, I followed the lead of my daughter and son-in-law, who have air filters in their house. Since we have allergies in our family, with symptoms mostly of the sniffle/sneezing/congestion variety from mild to moderate to absolutely irritating, you’d think this purchase would have been a no-brainer long ago. Well, better late than never, I always say.
Still. I’ve been on the houseplant band-wagon for many years. I took a houseplant to college with me for my dorm room. I also took along a rocking chair that I’d inherited from my grandmother, and I’ve always felt that rocking in it helped me maintain calm in the face of deadlines for papers and other class projects, looming semi-semester and final exams, and a whole lot of reading needing to be done.
Here’s something which could be a sidebar in a different sort of article, pointing to a different variety of publication. A few years later, I’d worn that beloved rocker right out, including the cushions I’d covered in suitably old-fashioned fabric. My sister visited me right after it broke, and she said, “Carla, this is a crazy time for you to be without a rocker.”
I was six or seven months pregnant with my first child at the time. And you can bet I was saving my pennies to buy a rocker. I brought it home with me well in advance of my due date. I’ve always considered a rocker the most essential piece of baby equipment. Some, I’ve read, consider it the only essential piece.
At the time, I owned a variety of houseplants. Mostly they thrived under my care, with one exception. Every time I had another baby, another houseplant unfortunately went by the wayside. By the time I had my fourth, I was happy to have pared down to just one: a spectacular Hawaiian schefflera plant that my parents brought us as a gift. Since then, I’ve managed to keep it and multiply it. And I’ve upgraded to two varieties: I nurture, split, splice and re-pot a variety of philodendron that is nearly indestructible.
As far back as in my college days, there was a trend to have and nurture houseplants. For beauty. For atmosphere, mood and air quality. And for mental health benefits: caring for something or someone is good for us mentally and emotionally. Caring for plants is even mentioned as being as good in that last respect as is having an emotional support pet.
I won’t argue that last point, because I believe that since we’re all unique individuals, there are different strokes for different folks. But I can tell you that I do love my houseplants. My baby granddaughter helps me water them when she’s here, and I love introducing her to the magic of it, of teaching her by example that plants are living entities to be enjoyed.
Watching them grow is another fun factor. I can get excited over each new, tiny, three-leafed branch that the schefflera puts out. I’m not a perfect plant-mother, so there are times when my philodendron wilts and a few leaves and branches die. But even that event is another mark of how resilient life is. With a little renewed love and attention, she’ll revive and reward me for my attention. Every time the leaves sprout and grow and shine again, I’m reminded that our bodies perform this miracle also, and all living things do.
Plants do improve air quality, by definition, because of the normal photosynthesis process where they take in sunlight and carbon dioxide and they let out oxygen into our rooms, where we live and thrive.
Oxygen is good.