What ideal weather for a Fourth of July we had!
Our founders didn’t have family cook-outs on their minds. Or fireworks that lit up the night skies in sparkly color or flags flying in front yards. When the authors of our founding documents met, signed, sealed and delivered the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, they weren’t even remotely thinking about how future generations might celebrate that glorious event.
This year of 2021 brought added appreciation for being able to gather with friends and extended family while we honored our traditions and our country in whatever ways we chose … even if what that means (via my childhood memory, for one instance) may be a simple, lazy afternoon with aunts, uncles, cousins and grandparents. Eating a good meal together, with an adult table and a kiddie table. Strolling around the yard and garden – and for us children, skipping around the block. Clutching half-circles of watermelon with both hands, blissfully biting off chunks of sweet, ripe fruit, with sticky red juice dripping down our faces.
The men who signed the Declaration met as a result of the many, many hours they, as political activists, had spent in town halls, private homes, cafes and taverns all over the colonies, engaging in serious political thought, reflection and discussion. And don’t forget the importance of the women who supported them, ran farms, ran businesses and raised the children during their frequent lengthy absences. Who, as evidence of diaries and letters proves (see Abigail Adams, for just one example) contributed ideas and reminders throughout. They met in Philadelphia at that time of the year for reasons of practicality, travel weather and urgency. It wasn’t easy to gather together elected representatives from all over the colonies back then.
July the Fourth, in sweltering city heat, was what worked.
It’s interesting to think about how weather and the summer season colored forever our thoughts about Independence Day.
Since we live in Ludington and this paper is the Ludington Daily News, I can’t resist reporting something my husband Ron recalled about his grandpa, who used to swear that he remembered a Fourth of July when it snowed here. Now, we imagine that he meant harmless snow flurries, the kind that you marvel at for a few minutes before they disappear into the mists of memory. And we imagine that it only happened once in Grandpa’s 97 years. Still, snow is snow.
I probably ought to check out the accuracy of the story via the library or the newspaper files. But it’s also fun just to report the words, because the facts people remember, even if they haven’t documented or proved them, carry a special delight all their own.
Ideas evolve. We have a special document, to live out and form our government by, that is a living piece of work. It was created with the ability for future generations to change it when necessary. And it has been necessary to change it, and will continue to be. Think no further than the Constitutional amendment that mandated freedom for previously enslaved people.
If a majority of thinkers and leaders in those critical late 1700s had insisted that we ought to re-read our Constitution rather than change it, we’d be missing a lot, and we very well might not have survived as one nation. Struggles with principles and values continually re-create the document as a living, breathing force born of consensus and our ability to stick and work together, even amidst disagreement and debate.
- Which principle do we want to assert and live by? One that says, “I will protect my freedom.” Or do we intend to live by this: “I will protect everyone’s freedom.”
Someone suggested that we owe our freedom more to Thomas Jefferson’s ability to frame common ideals and form them into practical rules to live by, than we do to George Washington’s ability to defend our self-rule through violence and bloodshed.
- That’s an unusual way of thinking, isn’t it? Here’s another: Human beings have survived as a species because of our ability to live in community, through cooperation. We reap the rewards of the higher security we gain when we band together.
Evidence suggests that “survival of the fittest” doesn’t, in fact, refer to groups who used physical supremacy and violence to survive. That kind of supremacy’s usually short-lived or subject to constant violent battle.
What if “survival of the fittest” actually means that groups of people who have learned to help one another and strive for the good of everyone — not just for the good of themselves — are the actual and more likely survivors? Collectively and individually.
With thanks and acknowledgment to Ron Iris and Luke Iris.