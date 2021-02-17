I now have another reason for twilight being my second-favorite time of day.
I’ve long been a dedicated devotee of twilight. It’s one of the in-betweens. If we’re talking about cycles of the day, twilight technically has two designated and distinctly different manifestations: dawn and dusk.
Some years ago, a friend was remembering a fond period of time in her life, before she had children, when she worked at a shop that specialized in “designer” coffee. You know the kind I mean. We’re not talking just coffee with cream, sugar, sugar substitute or packets of dehydrated cream substitute. We’re talking about the whole range of coffee specialties that I won’t even try to describe. Suffice it to say that if you prefer your coffee blended and cold, with the consistency of a milkshake, that’s available too, along with many more flavors than I’m familiar with.
My friend’s boss was her best friend, and I imagine that’s one reason she looked back on that time with such pleasure. Also, because she was raising three babies at the time of her reminiscence, I imagine the fantasy of being footloose and fancy free also worked some magic on her memories.
Still, Jolene was talking about a specific, everyday experience that working at the coffee shop gave her.
She said that as long as she had to wake up at such an unaccustomed wee hour of the morning and get herself to work in time to get the machines going and the coffee pouring, she went one step further. She got there early enough that she had a few extra minutes before the shop opened, before customers descended and busyness took over her morning.
Jolene would take her own first cup of the morning to sit on the outside steps and watch the dawn. Take it in. Feel the newness of the day steal across her senses and her consciousness. “Dawn and dusk, the in-between moments,” she said, “those are the holy times.”
You can probably furnish your own list of special in-between moments. I’ll list just a few of them that randomly come to my mind. When a couple are engaged, that’s an in-between time. It’s its own state of being, suspended between being single and being married. It’s when couples are making the transition between one style of life and another.
Another in-between time that actually boasts the name “transition” is a stage of childbirth. It’s the time when labor contractions become suddenly more intense, when you feel like nothing exists except this condition. It’s an overpowering feeling (and for the record, I’m so grateful that I knew coping techniques and had practiced them every day for months, so that I had all my faculties alert and tingling when the baby came). Time does not exist in this transition phase. It’s one of those experiences in life that is all-encompassing. It’s not what I call an eternal moment – that’s when you lose track of time because you want the moment to go on and on, you want to exist there. It’s sort of the opposite. It seems at the time that it will never come to an end, but actually it only lasts typically about twenty to thirty minutes.
Other kinds of transitions are also struggles. The transition of labor is just my personal ultimate example of one. Runners describe the moments before they get their second wind as a struggle. Athletes of nearly every sport probably have a similar example. It’s always such a relief, to get over the hump of resistance. Even my example of childbirth feels like finally reaching the top of a hill. You still have to keep running and sweating and working, but that work is a blessed relief.
So the transition time I’ve been enjoying lately is simply one more incarnation of twilight. When sunset is hidden by clouds, when the sky doesn’t give me a spectacular color show, when days are gray, there’s still a beautiful framed painting outside my windows. Today, between the steel-gray cloud cover and Lake Michigan, there was a large band of cobalt blue stretched across the sky as far as I could see.
But the extra gift of transition times during these past few weeks has been the snow cover. The white of the snow covering the land takes on a polish of ice blue, that’s how white it is. In the moments of twilight’s sundown, the snow actually becomes translucent. It’s not what I would call a glow, exactly, but yet it is. It comes from below the surface. It’s an internal glow.
It’s like a person whose inner beauty is so clear and startling that you just can’t stop looking.