A couple of weeks ago, a scripture passage came to my attention. The voice of the Lord, according to that passage, is in the thunder and on the water. There were other items in the series, but I’m not tempted to go look for them right at the moment. Instead, I’d like to spend a few minutes appreciating sounds.
What are some of your favorite sounds? A few of mine, off the top of my head, are the sound of each of my children’s voices. In fact, I’d expand that one a bit and say that among my favorite sounds are the voices of many other loved ones as well. Isn’t it interesting that when you know someone fairly well, you can often instantly recognize them by their voice?
Every person’s speaking voice and singing voice is individual and unique to them. It’s a wonder, actually, that one of our courtesies (or are they merely habits?) of telephone usage is to immediately announce who we are, when we reach the person we’re calling.
Actually, I know someone rather well who doesn’t go along with that custom, or rule, of telephone use. It drives me a little crazy. When I’m in the room and he makes a call, I’ll hear him just plunge into a conversation without identifying himself. Putting myself in the place of the person on the other end of the line, I feel like they might have up to 30 seconds of uncertainty, and even some mild anxiety, while they try to figure out who’s calling.
But you know what? The truth is that my husband’s voice is so distinctive and confident that most people do know immediately who’s speaking. He just leaps right into the spirit of the conversation, and he trusts that the person he called will catch up. It usually works, although I will say, not 100 percent of the time.
But it seems to be a fairly good rule of thumb that most of us do announce ourselves. When you think of how most people were thrown into using telephones these many years ago, it’s natural.
Before telephones, nearly everyone was accustomed to also seeing whoever was speaking to them. So it was almost instinctive to identify themselves, and then the habit got passed on, generation to generation.
When I think of sounds, the 2004 movie “Ray,” which is a biographical film about the fabulous singer/musician Ray Charles, comes to mind. It features an amazing performance by Jamie Foxx as Ray.
I saw it in the theater and my movie discussion group had a fun time talking about it. But later, I rented the DVD, which had a number of special features. One of them was Jamie Foxx talking about the challenges of playing a blind person. Of course, it was tough. It involved Jamie learning to sense who was around and what was happening around him, without relying on props such as a white cane or a companion to guide his steps. Because that’s what Ray learned to do, from an early age, when his mother sent him to a school for the blind so that he’d learn to function in the world independently. I wonder if he didn’t develop an extra sense most people don’t have, or at least don’t learn to rely on – an anti-collision sense. Two other movies this idea is developed in are “Wait Until Dark,” starring Audrey Hepburn, and “Butterflies Are Free,” a movie from 1972 starring Goldie Hawn and Edward Albert.
Jamie Foxx immersed himself for more than a year into the experience of becoming Ray Charles. He was already an accomplished pianist, thanks to his grandmother, who insisted. But he took a year before they began to film, to re-train his piano muscles and develop some new ones; he learned to play in Ray’s distinctive, very wide-ranging style; and he learned to do it without looking at written notes. Ray was still alive while the movie was filmed and hung around the sets sometimes.
He said excitedly of Jamie’s piano playing: “The boy’s got it!”
They found ways to block Jamie’s vision while they filmed, which was no doubt helped by the technique of wearing sunglasses indoors and out. Jamie said his other senses grew to compensate. Especially his hearing.
He found that if he was sitting in a restaurant, he could hear voices and conversations far across the room in ways that as a seeing person, he’d never imagined possible.
I love the sound of a well-played piano. I love the sound of a few voices harmonizing in song. I love the sound of music. The hills are alive with it. The lake roars as waves pound the shore. Crashing thunder announces the coming of rain. Those are just a few.