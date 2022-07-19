In a TV series I’m currently re-watching, a group of people return to the same seaside hotel to spend the summer. “The summer” is a bit of a mystery to me, though. At one point in the first season, their stay is described as being for three weeks. That is a puzzlement to me as an American. We tend to define “the summer” as being from Memorial Day to Labor Day, of course, so a full three months.

