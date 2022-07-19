In a TV series I’m currently re-watching, a group of people return to the same seaside hotel to spend the summer. “The summer” is a bit of a mystery to me, though. At one point in the first season, their stay is described as being for three weeks. That is a puzzlement to me as an American. We tend to define “the summer” as being from Memorial Day to Labor Day, of course, so a full three months.
It’s explained a little by our family’s time in England in the summer of 1998. At that time, I learned from our English friends that many, if not most people there take their vacations at the same time: for the month of August. Apparently, England is not the only European country who organize summers that way. So it’s not much of a leap to imagine that in the years 1928 through 1941 (which is what the current eight seasons of “Seaside Hotel” spans — and you’ll notice they skipped a few years) — in those years, a similar approach to vacations may have ruled in Denmark, which is where our story takes place. To be specific, in Jutland: the part of Denmark which juts out into the Northern Sea. To be even more specific, at the northernmost tip of the country.
Swimming in the sea is the most popular activity at this particular small hotel. (Twelve rooms for guests, most of them double rooms, and each one decorated individually and charmingly. A few attic rooms for the parlor maids and cooks, though they mostly perform double duty in the kitchen, cleaning and serving.)
What is the second most popular activity for the guests? Three fabulously beautiful, balanced, colorful meals every day. Coffee, nearly always served with cake, any time they order it. Wine or beer with meals. A gaggle of different alcoholic spirits, mostly consumed after dinner, but in point of fact, these are also available upon request any time.
The guests all come to lunch and dinner at the summoning of a dinner gong. Breakfast is a little more variable; they can eat earlier or later.
After dinner, the most famous and most popular actor in Denmark (fictional), who’s one of the regular guests, often plays the piano and sings delightful songs, all in English. He specializes in English songs, from a lot of composers like Cole Porter, the Gershwin Brothers and others from the era. “Singing in the Rain” even makes an appearance. Sometimes I’ll look up a song to see if it was really available in that era. So far, the selections are authentic.
The third most popular activity occurs at a table in the parlor where four people play bridge. Every night. The players are all women. Games are organized, and running scores are kept, by the most dedicated, fierce and bossy bridge mistress I’ve ever imagined. Her name is Mrs. Fields, and she has a pretty sharp tongue. In fact, at one point, Mrs. Fields admits that she only comes to the hotel to play bridge. Once, it looks like there aren’t going to be enough players for the remainder of the season, and she announces to her sister that she’s leaving immediately. She’s there to play bridge.
Now, I’ve never learned to play bridge. Any card games, except solitaire, tend to baffle me. I’m amazed when I watch my kids and husband play strategy games like Spades, where the most successful players remember which cards have already been played. They know which cards each player has already laid down, and thus they know who has the remaining cards in their hand.
Mrs. Fields’ bridge games are similar.
I pride myself on my memory for names and timelines, which I can’t take credit for because I inherited it straight from my father, but this kind of memory for card games is something I can’t claim as a talent.
When I was in college, we women all lived in a brand-new seven-story dorm, unless we were commuter students. I would ride the elevator to my seventh-story room and head to my “wing,” of which there were four. In the center was a lobby, and at one of the tables there was nearly always a bridge game going. I was invited many times. Never accepted once. A few days ago, I was telling my husband about this, and I surprised myself by realizing that I was never even tempted to play, because I would rather study.
I would never have survived even one night at Mrs. Fields’ bridge table. Thank goodness, in our television series, the focus isn’t on the game, but on the conversations, character interactions, and relationships. And songs.