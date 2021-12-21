As I write this, it’s a gray day. Not too cold. I left off my jacket while I ran errands. Thirty-six degrees Fahrenheit felt positively balmy, since just a few days ago we had temperatures in the 20s, combined with high winds… a combination that does create windchill, when being outdoors will feel much colder than any thermometer, Celsius or Fahrenheit, suggests.
Wait, what? Did I just say that 36 degrees felt balmy? My relatives and friends in Oklahoma, Texas and California wouldn’t believe me. Once upon a time, I might not have thought it possible that I’d ever say such a thing. But it’s true, and I’m not even exaggerating. Feeling hot in very high temperatures, or cold in very low temperatures, is relative. When we’re acclimated to cold weather, we experience it differently than when we’re acclimated to warmer climes. It isn’t even a matter of making the best of a bad situation, or having a positive attitude. It’s a physiological fact.
When my last errand downtown was completed, I spied some paltry sunbeams pushing themselves through the many cloudbanks that covered the sky. Right then and there, I realized that I wanted to spend a few minutes at the Stearns Park beach, so I drove the few blocks to the west. I joined quite a decent number of like-minded folks parked in their cars facing the lighthouse, the pounding waves and the dappled sky.
I’ve always maintained that the sky over a good-sized body of water looks quite different from sky that’s over land. Am I imagining it when I say that the very air over a large lake has an altered quality? I’ll make a mental note to check that out with one of my kids over the holidays. Several of them are more confident in the science they’ve studied than I am. Some are scientists by profession. Of course, with them the study is also more recent. There’s that.
As soon as I pulled into one of my favorite parking spaces, where in my straight-ahead view I have a lighthouse, a tree, two benches, a breakwater and a large glorious expanse of waves roaring as they crash into shore, I had the feeling of being part of something bigger. Such a feeling magnifies my vision. It encourages my imagination. It alters my breathing. I rolled down one window, the better to hear the roaring water, and my ears perked up. My attention started soaring. To keep time with the power of Lake Michigan.
A couple of weeks ago, I wrote about appreciating someone for their peaceful, calm presence… and remembering to compliment them for it, or to show appreciation for it in whatever way one is best at expressing. I realized today that I left something out: acceptance. With some people, just being with them gives one a feeling of being accepted.
My grandmother on the Forrest side (although her maiden name was Montgomery) communicated that feeling very well. At some point in the last two years, I realized that one of my great ambitions, and hopes, is to be as good a grandmother to my (now) 2-year-old granddaughter as Lula Montgomery Forrest was to me. As I reflected on how I want to be, I realized that it was simply being in her presence that made all the difference. Her accepting presence. That’s what I’m aspiring to with our little one.
One of the reasons I love just being so near a great water is that I relax a little. I stop striving. I don’t worry whether I’m accomplishing what I want to in this day or in this moment. What I am in the moment, or even better, who I am in this moment, is enough.
After I’d been there for 15 minutes or so, my faith and patience were rewarded. Gazing into the distance over the lake, I saw a bank of white and silver straight, vertical rainbows without the multiple colors. Then, nearer by, the sun broke through one of the persistent cloud banks. Even before I looked up, I saw the effects of it. Sunbeams glistened and glimmered atop the waves, giving them silver tips and a feeling of being gifted somehow. Sunlight shimmered through the scudding clouds to provide multiple rays of light. Even if only for a few minutes on a mostly gray day.
May the blessings of Christmas and the festivity of the New Year linger with you all year long.