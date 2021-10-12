Today I’ve been thinking about, and maybe wondering a little, what the attraction of sports is, whether you’re a player, the parent of a player, the fan of a team, a cheerleader or the devotee of a big-money professional sport that you can watch on television or buy a ticket to, live and on-site.
Support. That’s part of the attraction, I think. When we love a particular sport and/or a particular team or individual who plays it, I think we like lending our support to them. And that may be true, whether those who receive our support ever know us as individuals or not. But they do know they have fans, and by and large I think they appreciate their fans. As for the fans — we like to be part of a community. That is a human desire and need. We like to feel that we’re a part of things that are bigger than ourselves, whether that’s a community project to help others, a church or a religion, a multi-generational family. Or a group of mutual sport lovers.
Some say the human race has survived and thrived because we have to compete for limited resources. In other words, we have to fight (or even kill) for everything we have.
But others say that community and cooperation are the forces that make the difference whether a particular individual, a family or a tribe thrives and survives the difficulties and challenges of life. That it isn’t competition that makes us great, although competition can push us to do better and be better than we thought we could ever be.
Maybe both competition and cooperation are essential to our survival. But the greater of these is cooperation. When it comes right down to it, we all do better when we’re willing to help one another, if we can.
Something else has been running through my head. And that’s that we like to hear about individuals or teams who pick themselves up and try again, after they’ve failed. Sometimes failures are small. Sometimes they loom quite large. Sometimes failures make us wonder if it’s even very smart to try again. We may wonder why we keep putting ourselves through a struggle that can seem endless or even futile.
I think that’s one valuable thing that sport teaches us. That failure isn’t final. Neither is success. A loss doesn’t make us useless.
I guess I shouldn’t fail to mention that many are attracted to sports because it’s fun to win. For me, that’s fine, as long as it doesn’t cause us to despise the ones who’ve lost on that day, that season or that year. Friendly competition and respectful behavior to one’s opponents is pretty key to making sport a healthy occupation.
For love of the game. That’s an important motivator. We may just love the fun of it, or the shape of the play. When I was in elementary school, we kids had a game going continuously in the schoolyard softball diamond. No coaches or teachers organized it. We just played during every 15-minute recess. We all kept track of where we were, which team was at bat and who was up next. We did have teams, although these changed from time to time. We each had a position that we played. I was a pretty good third baseman, because I could catch fly balls with my bare hands. None of us even had baseball mitts. We had all we needed: balls, bats and ourselves.
It seems to me that we did keep score, but I don’t think it was the most important thing. Someone must have kept track of innings, but that wasn’t me. I only remember loving to play.
“Don’t lose your confidence if you slip; Be grateful for a pleasant trip.”
Those two lines are from a song with some much more famous, often-quoted lyric. But I like the image these lines suggest. Something a little similar happened to me last week, when I was driving home and took a route that had a road block right where I had to turn. I hung a left and enjoyed a drive through some back streets where I’d never been before. I kept heading the right direction, and after a lot of curving streets and having to choose one fork or another, I arrived at someplace I recognized. And in fact, I did enjoy the little detour, which was pretty and showed me some scattered fall colors.
It’s another thing to be grateful for a “pleasant” trip when you’ve slipped… in other words, failed. Or lost a game. Or lost a whole season.
But don’t lose your confidence. See whether you can find the trip pleasant.