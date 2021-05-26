Who would have thought that I’d see and hear a series of interesting commercials while watching a decade-old television series? For years, I’ve mostly watched programs without commercials, so who’d have thought I wouldn’t much mind the interruptions?
Well, one important distinction is that the commercials are short, and there’s usually only one and very rarely two, in any one break. Some of them are only 15 seconds long. Someone told me the reason he tries to only watch commercial-free programs nowadays is he doesn’t like being thrown out of the story. I can understand that, but for some reason I’m not bothered by breaks as long as they’re kept short. Maybe my brain likes a few seconds for reflection. Or maybe my brain likes the distraction.
I’d never heard of this series before a few days ago, even though Wikipedia tells me that it aired on a cable channel for five seasons from 2011 to 2016. What’s truly amazing is that I’m currently watching Episode No. 26, and I’m still in Season One. Each episode runs for about 52 minutes, and there are a total of 30 episodes, just in the first season.
Much to my surprise, I’m managing to be obsessed with our gorgeous early spring days and evenings, and obsessed with this series — at pretty much the same time. The show’s called “Switched at Birth,” but it’s fictional and doesn’t have anything to do with a two-part mini-series from 1991 based on a true case and the subsequent custody battle. Apart from the horrifying premise, that is, that one day, two families took home the wrong baby from a hospital.
Probably the most famous cast member is Lea Thompson, who plays one of the mothers. As pretty much everyone and their little brother knows, Ms. Thompson played Michael J. Fox’s mother in the 1985 movie “Back to the Future,” whom he meets as a teen-ager when he travels back to the 1950s past. Interesting bit of trivia that I learned while reading up today: Ms. Thompson has been best friends with Christopher Lloyd, who performed the wonderful, hilarious character of Doc Brown, since they worked together on the movie and its two sequels.
The 2011 “Switched at Birth” series, at least the episodes I’ve seen so far, is really well done. The catalyst for the story is when one of the girls does a project for biology class that requires blood-type analysis for all the family and you guessed it, her blood type isn’t compatible with being the biological daughter of her parents. They quickly find out who their biological daughter is, and the complications proceed from there.
It isn’t a one-trick story. The writers do a very good job of delving into the emotions and actions of all the main characters who are affected by this revelation. Which means two teenage girls, one brother, two mothers, one father and one grandmother – plus boyfriends and close school buddies. One of the girls is an artist and has always felt she didn’t quite belong in her loving family. The other is a star of the girls’ basketball team at her school, which is a school for the deaf. She suffered a bout of meningitis at age three which left her deaf.
One of the ways the series has won acclaim is by how they treat the issue of deafness. Three of the main characters are deaf. These and other characters communicate through American Sign Language, which adds another dimension to the show. How many times have you seen a TV show where entire scenes are filmed in silence? Well, it doesn’t happen often even here, because usually people are both signing and talking. But it does happen.
One of the girls has always lived on the poor side of town. The other girl has always lived in the very affluent side, with her mother, brother and father who’s a retired pro baseball player (read famous) and owns a local car-wash. So that family is a large presence in the community.
All these characters and complications could end up with a rather cheesy, predictable, melodramatic TV series. So far that isn’t the case. This is my opinion.
One of my friends, when talking about any movie or entertainment, nearly always questions: Is there socially redeeming value? Whether it’s a fantasy movie like “Back to the Future” or a could-be-reality-based program such as, let’s say “This is Us.” Again in my opinion, in the case of 2012’s “Switched at Birth,” the answer is yes.
And those commercials I mentioned? Many of them promote ways of being more balanced and protective of our fragile environment in present-day 2021. They don’t preach, but they suggest, and they do it in attractive, thoughtful ways. Win-win!