What inspires you? Is it a perfectly temperate summer’s day, when the sun shines, but not too hot, and there are plenty of shade trees to shelter under, and there’s a cool breeze occasionally caressing your cheek or whispering through your hair?
Is it a gaggle of distant family members reconnecting via the old-time tradition of a family reunion, when seldom-seen cousins and great-uncles and grand-nieces mingle in the safety and comfort of the family ways of talking, joking or greeting each other? Family ways of simply being with one another? Those are traditions, and to my way of thinking, they’re just as important as the other traditions, whether big or small, that spell out things we do.
Being. Which involves ways that we interact, our tones of voices and the lights in our eyes.
Is it a video of a grandchild, sent by a busy but loving son or daughter? Is it a virtual visit via phone or Zoom? Is it a real-world visit, whether it’s only a couple of whirlwind hours, or a more leisurely, extended visit?
Are you inspired by a visit to a museum of some kind? Are you inspired by gazing at art, by listening to music or making it? By watching a good film, whether it’s on a huge screen in the movie theater or on a smaller screen in your own home?
I’ve been watching the fourth season of a Masterpiece Mystery series on PBS called “Unforgotten.” It resonates with me and I’ve been thinking about the reasons why. First of all, it’s a very unusual mystery or crime drama. Solving one case takes a whole season of six episodes, so we see the secrets, lies and cover-ups unveiled in a leisurely fashion.
And that one case is always a historical case. At least one person (in series two, I think) has said something like “it’s ancient history.” Cassie and Sunny’s investigations show that that’s not at all true. In each case, the ramifications of an unsolved crime keep turning up. Any crime often creates unintended consequences, the way a stone thrown into a pond will create ripples outward that are going to affect other life forms.
I love following the secondary investigators, watching how they go about digging through their assignments and surfacing things that may at first look seem insignificant. It takes a whole team, several weeks sometimes, digging out the small pieces of information that turn into clues pointing to something bigger. Each person contributes something important to solving the crime.
Most of all, I enjoy watching Cassie and Sunny go about their work. They are the ones who have to search for the big picture, which is often like a big jigsaw puzzle with a lot of the pieces missing.
I find that the third episode of each season is often the one where I become more deeply interested and invested. It’s where the people that we know are somehow involved in the victim’s life get interviewed by Cassie and Sunny. I’m reminded again how good Cassie is at this part of her job. She is so mild and seems to take their answers without question… but we viewers know that when she says “it’s no problem at all” or some such, she often knows the person is lying. Sometimes her next few questions will show the interviewees that she knows they’re lying. It’s very skillfully done. Sometimes, she and Sunny simply say, “Thank you, this has been very helpful.” And as our detectives walk away, we know that, like the Terminator, they’ll be back.
(An exception to the above: In the first season of “Unforgotten,” the first episode ends with a thrilling moment where we get a flash of the bigger picture and have a glimpse into why we’ve been following these people through their completely unrelated lives. That’s when the thrill begins.)
Why am I obsessed with the show? I can’t stand watching violence or looking at gore, so that rules out many crime dramas. Not this one. Since childhood, I’ve always had a strong belief in fairness. I think that translates into this feeling I have of the impulse to justice … that someone who participated in a crime or a cover-up should be held accountable and responsible for what they did. Solving a crime brings the world into balance again. Then there’s the fact that the suspects are fully realized human beings, with their good deeds living alongside the bad ones.
Why is it that sometimes two people who are friends, kindred spirits or even soulmates, don’t necessarily like the same books or the same movies or television shows? It’s a mystery. But this one’s worth checking out.