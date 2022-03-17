We’re both fairly avid readers, my husband and I, if you put us on a scale of readers from lukewarm to devoted, or constant, or obsessed. Which I’m happy to report, isn’t normally the case. One or the other of us might only get obsessed under fairly infrequent circumstances.
We don’t usually get caught by the obsessive bug at the same time.
Which is a good thing. It’s nice that one of us will be available to keep the household and our usual passions going while the other one temporarily inhabits another world, the world of an author’s imagining.
My sister told me a few weeks ago that she’d sunk into “another world” after she’d gotten fed up with the frequent racing car weekends that her husband drags her to.
OK, he doesn’t really drag her, but I thought it was a nice serendipity to use the word “drag,” since it can be paired with the idea of car racing. I don’t actually know what a drag race is, or how it’s different from any other sort of automobile race.
Imagine here a three-minute interlude while I do my due diligence.
Like a good Baby-Boomer-generation person whose Millennial children provide a good example for finding a fun fact that you have a sudden splurge of curiosity to find out, I just looked up “drag race” on the internet. Because really, why wait?
The funny thing is – and if you’re a little bit more current with hot television trends than I am, you may have already guessed this would be the case: the first 10 – yes, that’s the first 10 entries on Google for “drag race” all had to do with a reality show called “Ru Paul’s Drag Race.” I would literally never have heard of this show, if I weren’t a fan of figure skater Adam Rippon. But I digress.
So I scrolled down to the 10th entry for “drag race,” to click on the Wikipedia entry.
And yes, it is a specific type of car racing.
That’s all I really needed to reassure myself. However, it was fun seeing a picture a Camaro popping a wheelie in one of those events.
Also, I was momentarily distracted by a paragraph under the “History” heading.
I discovered that drag racing – that is, the sort that involves actual cars racing – was invented in the 1940s by World War II veterans. I’m assuming they were some of the vets who rather missed the constant adrenalin provided by danger, and so they creatively came up with this alternative that’s a million times less harmful to other human beings, and the world itself, than war.
The sort of car races that my sister often accompanies her husband to are more the regular kind, I think.
My brother-in-law is a fanatic. If you think I’m off-the-wall about figure skating and the Beatles, you have not imagined my brother-in-law. Cars, trucks and racing have been his passion since years before I knew him. He’s remarkably consistent.
My sister is remarkably game. He likes to have her go along, and my sister has a talent for being able to completely immersing herself in it and enjoying the races, too.
She reminds me of actress Ashley Judd, who knew nothing about car racing when she married international racing star Dario Franchitti, who’s a three-time winner of the Indy 500, so I’m sure my sister has seen him in person. Ms. Judd became what Mr. Franchitti called the best-informed racing fan he knew.
That’s like my sister, who allows herself to wholly embrace the obsession of someone she loves. But on this occasion, she’d become bored after spending yet another extended weekend in an Airbnb, with all the comforts of a home. But it wasn’t her home.
When she got home, she found a PBS Masterpiece series she hadn’t watched. It was “Victoria.” And by the way, if you haven’t seen the series yet, I highly recommend it. What my sister said is that she was so thrilled to immerse herself in a world of her own choosing. It was exactly what she needed.
That’s why book series are so popular. It’s why television series are so popular, especially now when you can stream a whole season. Or sometimes you can binge-watch the entire run of a show that’s 10 or more years old and feel like you’ve made a delicious discovery.
Whether you snuggle into your favorite chair with the next book in a series, with a cup of tea and a beautiful snow-covered landscape to gaze at through your windows, or snuggle up with your favorite snuggling partner, dim the lights, and watch your large-screen television, visiting a different world for a while can be a delight.