Outside my double windows, where the afternoon sun streams in with a welcoming warm light, a high wind of early May roars along. Pretty much like an old adage that claims that the wind roars, like a lion, as the month of March rolls in. I remember as a child seeing this phenomenon depicted in an illustration as a giant’s head, suspended in the sky, posing with puffed up cheeks. Causing havoc among the trees, with their branches waving wildly. Exactly as the tall line of blue spruce out my window are waving right this minute. I’ve also seen the adage depicted as a lion mid-roar, with gigantic jaws open and threatening.
The companion phrase to this little ditty was, of course, that the month of March, once it had rolled in like a lion, could be counted on to roll out like a lamb.
Hah. Even as a child, when I heard this, I was skeptical. The reason is clear. Where I grew up, in central Oklahoma right near the line where the elevation begins to climb and the landscape begins to change to plains, high winds never deigned to confine themselves to any particular month. You may be familiar with the words to the Rogers and Hammerstein song, “Oklahoma!” Somewhere in the middle (well, they’re in the middle if you sing the verse. If you don’t, they’re at the beginning) are these lyrics: “Oklahoma, where the wind come sweeping down the plain. Where the waving wheat can sure smell sweet, and the wind comes right behind the rain.” That pretty much says it all. High winds can tailgate the rain, or they can come sweeping along of their own volition, whenever and however they like.
One thing is for sure: The wind in Oklahoma has a mind of its own.
And it’s true, too, of the wind in Michigan, especially for those regions that border on Lake Michigan, Lake Superior or Lake Huron.
Another thing that the western coast of Michigan has in common with central Oklahoma is the adage that advises: “If you don’t like the weather in Oklahoma (or Michigan) … Wait five minutes.”
We always attributed that bit of folk wisdom to Oklahoma’s Favorite Son, Will Rogers. Here in west Michigan, my husband’s grandfather never quoted the famous humorist. He simply recited it as a piece of folk wisdom.
I’ve come to wonder if the saying didn’t originate in both places from the indigenous people. Not everyone realizes that Will Rogers was born in the Cherokee Nation, before either Oklahoma Territory or Indian Territory was opened to the white man for settlement. In another of the infamous promises made to indigenous people, to be broken whenever the U.S. government decided that it needed whatever they’d sworn would belong to Native Americans forever.
Both of Will Rogers’ parents were of mixed race and Cherokee ancestry, and identified as Cherokee. They’d lived in the Cherokee Nation since birth, and their son Will was born there in 1879.
Of course, western Michigan was also the home of many Native American tribes.
Whether the saying about the changeability of Michigan’s and Oklahoma’s weather originated with Native tribes or was simply folk wisdom born out of close observation of weather, it’s true of both places. When you live in such a place, and especially when your livelihood depends on crops or vineyards, you learn to keep a close watch on the weather at all times. And in both states, a thundercloud, tornado, a cyclone, or a windstorm can roll in with amazing speed and velocity.
In the beginning, the saying that the month of March roars in like a lion and exits gently as a lamb may not have had anything to do with weather. The proverb may have evolved into the weather saying we have today by first relating to the heavenly stars above. It is believed that this saying has more to do with the month beginning with the constellation Leo. Leo (the lion) rises in the east to start March and ends the month with the constellation Aries (the ram, or lamb) setting in the west.
There’s a neat graphic illustrating this, if you want to look it up on the internet. Just go to https://www.cnn.com/2021/03/02/weather/weather-proverb-march-lion-lamb/index.html.
While you’re there, take a close look at the line showing the stars that make up the bodies of the lion and the lamb. If you’re like me, it may make you wonder how in the world the ancients came up with a lion and a lamb out of that diagram or group of stars.