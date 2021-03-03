A few days ago, I was reading part of a book that addresses how to create a new habit or a new discipline. Which, I’ll grant you, may sound like the same thing. But in my view, a habit may be a small change, like flossing your teeth at bedtime. A whole new discipline may be bigger and thus more of a challenge, like devoting half an hour every day to learning a new skill such as playing a musical instrument.
I’m sometimes amused by people’s use of the word “challenge.” You may have heard in a sermon or read in a book that in Chinese, the character for challenge is the same as the one for opportunity. Someone who’s a life coach, a psychologist or a personnel director may use the word in place of the word “problem” or “issue.” Many other professionals do the same thing. Even figure skaters use the word challenge instead of talking about a technique or a mistake they need to correct or overcome. And I think that’s probably very helpful. Some of us hit a wall of resistance when confronted with something we’re told we have to fix. Maybe that’s more common among those of us who recall being a child who would insist, “I’d rather do it myself!”
It’s all related to being told what to do. There are times when we need to do as we’re told. But keeping those times to a minimum works better for me, even when it’s me telling myself, when it’s essential for safety, for healing something specific like a broken wrist or for other big cause such as life itself.
So the phrase I came across in this book was, “Time is on your side.”
It seems almost revolutionary to say such a thing. Haven’t we all been told to make hay while the sun shines, not to procrastinate because your time will slip away and to be aware of the looming certainty that we each only have a short while to live on this earth, so we should live it up, appreciate small blessings and accomplish whatever we can ASAP?
This author specifically is talking about how he overcame his tendency to procrastinate. Now, he had no trouble mustering up motivation to do the things he had to do, such as parenting, working or handing in an essay for a class by the due date. I would add feed the dog or the chickens, take out the rubbish and wash the dishes before your nice clean kitchen is obscured by a great hideous pile-up. But his longer-term goals were more elusive. Why? Because they had to be sustained without reward for a longer time. They weren’t things that he could get instant gratification for… rewards like a good grade on a term paper, a paycheck, the serenity and calm of an organized room or the smiles, hugs and happy talk of a child.
Time is on your side. If you want to learn to play the violin, practicing a half hour or an hour each weekday might get better results and be easier on your arm muscles than a marathon of devoting all day every Saturday to it. Years ago, I saw Raquel Welch on television promoting a book she’d put together about how to practice yoga and enjoy its many benefits. She said, “Five minutes a day is better than killing yourself every once in a while.”
Time is on your side. A few minutes every day builds up and creates a whole new area in your brain.
Another aspect of time that factors into the idea of building a new discipline into your life is when you lose track of time. It’s when you’re having so much fun at a party that you suddenly hear the chimes ring and realize that two hours have gone by without your realizing it. It’s when you get lost in painting a picture, playing a musical instrument or setting up a photograph of the right wave crashing into the shore just when late afternoon sunshine gives the wave a glitter and an elusive beauty. That goes for any art, including the art of human communication, verbal or not.
Practicing something that you want to do, want to learn or want to do better can give you an experience like good conversation with a few kindred spirits. That’s one of the benefits of creating a new discipline. While you’re in the moment, it can be all-encompassing. It can become an eternal moment — that’s when you lose track of time because you want the moment to go on and on. You want to exist there.
For some, an eternal moment can be a glimpse of what heaven’s like.