Just be.
How many times have we tried it? From at least the 1960s, it’s been known as “hanging out.” For me, that phrase implies that I, along with the people I’m hanging out with, feel free of the need for doing something constructive or engaging in some sort of activity.
Not that I’m against being constructive or engaging in activities. Far from it. In that respect, I’m like my sister … and maybe also I try to be like her, as I always have.
When her grandson was two or three years old, up till he was seven, my sister would come home from work and, no matter how tired or cranky or “blah” she felt, she’d take him outside for a walk to the park, to play an approximation of hopscotch, or to bounce a ball up and down the sidewalk. Her dedication always impressed me.
My sister knew that the toddler/pre-schooler often hadn’t had a chance during his day to run, play, skip or simply feel free. Roll in the grass. Count giant steps across a field. Jump in a puddle. Throw himself down for a roll in the grass or a session of imagining planes and bears and doggies amongst the clouds. So she took it upon herself to give him some of those experiences.
The adult version of that is to move our bodies, to play, to engage in some activity that gives us pleasure. When I was in college, one of my friends would hardly let a day go by, after she’d spent most of it in classes, without heading over to the basketball court. She’d been a player in high school, and it didn’t matter whether she played with a team, joined a couple of like-minded friends as passionate as she was about scoring points with a basketball and a net, or spent a solitary half hour shooting hoops. She’d be happy. She seldom missed a day.
Others work in their garden. Some swim laps. Some kayak or canoe. Some plunge wildly into cold waves at the beach. Some work out on gym equipment or take long walks or run outdoors. These are activities, and there are many more. I’ve hardly scratched the surface.
Activity is activity. Hanging out, by contrast, is the ability to “just be.”
One way is to join some friends at a public watering hole or gathering place. Nurse a glass or a cup of something, and talk or watch a game on a strategically placed television on the wall while engaging in some form of friendly banter.
I have known people who actually do this before their work day begins, rather than after it ends. I was astonished to learn that one of my friends arrived at a café at six o’clock in the morning every week day. There, she and a bunch of fellow early risers enjoyed their “hang-out” time with their coffee long before hustling off to the office. They found it relaxing and fun.
My friend considered it essential to her happiness and mental health.
Some years ago I read an autobiography by a famous actress in which she related that she’d made it a priority to “just be” with her grandson, who was a pre-schooler at the time. It’s sort of conventional wisdom that children need activities and either structured play or at least some freedom to move and engage in imaginative play. Do puzzles, build Lego towns, pick daisies or dandelions, toss pebbles.
This actress, if I remember correctly, related that she’d always been busy with activities such as housework, professional work or active play, when her own children were little. Now that she was older and felt like she had more time — or simply took the time — she and her grandson would just be together. Talking, or sometimes intentionally not talking.
I recall her saying they might lie down together before nap time and, without talking, look into each other’s eyes. Just being. Sometimes, she, the grandmother, would begin to get up. Or she would think that it was time to read a book to him, or simply to Do Something.
She said at times, he would stop her. He’d hold her face still with both hands, and look into her eyes some more. “Grandma,” he’d say, “I’m not ready.”
Not ready for what, I wonder? He wasn’t ready to let go of those moments of just being with her. Feeling free from the need to be doing something, or even of talking. Gazing into each other’s eyes.
No pressure. Just be.