I’m a crossword puzzle fanatic.
There. I’ve said it. What’s really embarrassing, though, is that I’m dismal at any of the other games that can be found in newspapers and such. Or am I? Have I actually put any effort into solving the other varieties of puzzle? I must admit that I haven’t.
On the positive side, I like what I like, and I know what I like. The few games I really like are “Trivial Pursuit,” for my love of history, movies, books, etc. and “Scrabble” because I like spelling. And there’s one that my daughter introduced me to which involves the more creative side. You choose a corner and pile up points for your team by doing things like singing clues and acting out answers in a charade.
Something that my frequent solving of crossword puzzles does for me is to introduce me or remind me of shades of meaning of particular words. Or to remind me of alternate meanings. It also reminds me of how remarkable the English language is. Over the centuries, the English, Americans, Canadians and Australians have expanded our English tongue by incorporating words from many other languages and making them our own. So sometimes the shades and nuances of meaning between words are very delicate.
One word that isn’t delicate – or at least it doesn’t suggest delicacy to me – is “ego.” Among some groups of families, communities or subcultures, the idea of a person having “an ego” tends to hold a fairly negative meaning. It seems to suggest a person who’s rather overbearing (sometimes in the nicest, even the gentlest of ways!) or someone who has a bit of an inflated idea of himself.
I’m sure I learned how incorrect that idea is in one or two of my psychology and education classes in college. That knowledge even stuck long enough for me to be able to encourage healthy self-concepts in my children while they were growing up. But my crossword puzzles are now constantly reminding me that having an ego means having a healthy self-image. Another synonym for “ego” is “identity.”
Which are both pretty darn good things to have. At any age.
“Ego” is one of those words that pop up frequently in crossword puzzles. The reasons being that it’s short, only three letters, and two of those letters are vowels, making them fit nicely into the vertical or horizontal niches that make up a puzzle’s grid. And “E” and “O” are very popular letters.
Another frequent puzzle word that tickles my fancy is right down my alley. The clue is always “an Oklahoma town.” The answer is always “Enid.” Now, I’m not sure I’ve ever even been to Enid. It’s a few hundred miles from where I lived, and we knew no one there, and it’s not even on the way to somewhere I was traveling to, so why go there?
But every night, my father watched the weather forecast, and Enid was always right there as a reference point for the windy-plains, northwest section of the state.
And you probably noticed it. Every letter in the town’s name is one of the popular letters, and thus versatile and valuable in a crossword puzzle.
Every human ought to be able to consider themselves valuable.
Versatility is also a pretty good thing to have. This helps us adapt to an ever-changing world.
But valuable. What makes you or me valuable?
Are we valuable because of what we do? Are we valuable because we contribute to the economy? Are we valuable (heaven forfend) because of the amount of money we earn or spend?
No. We’re valuable because we are human beings. Not “human doings.” We are valuable because of our inherent abilities to love, to amuse, to be curious, to delight in each other, to surprise, to find wonder in small miracles of everyday life. Think of a 2-year-old child. Do we value a toddler because of what she or he can do for us? Not at all.
Does a 2-year-old have a healthy ego? Ideally, she is developing one. In fact, it’s a critical age, when a child needs to assert herself in order to have some control in her world, and in order to be able to take action in a positive way. The world of big people can be a very frightening place. Ever wonder how the timeless tale of “Jack and the Beanstalk” earned its place in the pantheon of children’s tales?
Jack is every small child. The giants are us. Being able to affect a transformation in the world is healthy, and that’s why Jack is a hero.