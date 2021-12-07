The Thanksgiving holiday has come and gone. It’s blessedly short and sweet. But is it ever really over?
Several authors in recent years have written books about the power of taking a few minutes each morning or every night before bed, to write something in a gratitude journal. Chiming in, mental health professionals and those who’ve studied the benefits of the habit of feeling thankful and being grateful have said that that one small habit can be an important key to living a happy life.
Did you ever think of extending that “feeling grateful” habit to giving others praise or encouragement for something they do or do well, for some attitude or quality they have that makes them seem to almost effortlessly spread joy to others, or simply for being who they are, being true to themselves? Or for their peaceful, calm presence?
We are human beings, not human doings. It’s so easy to get into a mind-set of valuing ourselves for what we do well, for tasks that we complete, or for how many activities we can cram into each day. It’s also easy to give a compliment.
We live in an area that helps in that regard. With so many beautiful places and scenes, all we really have to do is keep our eyes open, and keep our minds alert to the possibility of enjoying whatever the day offers. My favorite times of the day are sunset, twilight and late afternoon or early enough in the morning for sun and shadows to play with each other.
Especially this time of year, when November often brings us gray days and December brings us ever dwindling daylight hours, easily observed day after day, it’s a real good trick for improving my mood to watch for every moment of sunlight and stop whatever I’m doing for just a moment to appreciate it and celebrate it. Revel in it. Maybe kick into my boots or sturdy shoes, slide into a coat with a hood, and slip some gloves on, to hurry outside and stand in the sun, walk in it, kick the snow around and feel the sunlight kissing my face.
One of my favorite times to revel in the beauties of Ludington area is when a snowfall lays a thick white layer, or a think silver-frost icing on everything to give a real Winter Wonderland experience. When each branch of every tree and each bush is lightly adorned with a glistening layer of snow. Even if it’s one of those gray days I mentioned and the snow doesn’t glisten, it gives the entire landscape that feeling of another world, an alternate reality. A fairyland.
I’m a Beatles aficionado, a fanatic otherwise known as a true-blue fan. One of the pleasures of the Beatles channel is hearing a song I never knew they’d recorded. For instance, the one that probably surprised me the most is a Beatles recording of “Blue Moon of Kentucky.” Pretty sure it was Paul McCartney who pushed the band to record that song, because he also recorded it with at least one of his post-Beatles bands. But all of the Beatles had their own country-music favorites and inspirations. On YouTube, listen sometime to Ringo singing, “Act Naturally.”
On the Beatles channel, there are also covers of Beatles songs by other groups and singers from all genres. And “Beatles Inspirations,” which are songs the Beatles admired and were inspired by. At the beginning of their partnership, Paul and John modeled their harmonies on the Everly Brothers, whom they loved.
Just a few days ago, as I was driving on my way to the college rec center to swim some laps, I heard a recording of Ringo and his All-Starr Band, singing “Winter Wonderland.” It was brilliant. He slowed it down and added a lot of unusual instrumental music. That’s another fun thing about the channel. All the Beatles had, and two still have, great careers after the band split up. Well, I don’t think it quite quadruples the variety of songs that I can hear listening to that station. But it certainly adds to the quantity and variety of their music. What made it even more enjoyable was that it was one of the mornings when I feasted my eyes on those frost-covered trees and enjoyed every Winter Wonderland tree.
To circle back around to the beginning, I’m grateful that a character trait, or habit, that I gained from my families of origin is that of saying out loud, to that person, when I like something or admire a trait of someone. Unlike some families, who seem to be superstitious or afraid of giving out too many compliments, we learned to be free with our praise, admiration and encouragement.
It unfurls the happiness.