“What are you going to fix for dinner?”
Have you ever known anyone to ask this question? Or known someone to say matter-of-factly, “I’m going to fix breakfast now”?
In my family, we all grew up using this figure of speech. Everyone I knew during my Oklahoma upbringing spoke this way about preparing meals. I guess it’s a Southernism, since I’ve heard many people from other southern states say “fix” when they mean to cook, make or prepare a meal. Including TV chefs from New Orleans, Georgia and other places. Then again, there are plenty of people with Southern roots in Michigan, and plenty in other states of the union as well. So it may be a more universal expression.
The first ever inkling I had that not everyone said they meant to fix dinner was when I lived in a Virginia suburb for a time with two roommates from Chicago. I’d never actually noticed, before that day, that Sharon and Joyce always talked about “making” dinner.
This particular occasion is burned into my memory. I’ve noticed that my memory is like that. It will latch onto certain details, certain facts, history, conversations, or connections, with apparently no rhyme nor reason. Just randomly interesting things to my conscious or subconscious mind.
Whereas other things that someone else remembers vividly — from a day many years gone by — will have slipped my mind entirely. I’ve even had the bizarre experience of having my brother or sister relate something I said or did when we were all children, when I myself didn’t recall doing or saying it. That’s a strange feeling. Especially because everyone in the family thinks that I’m the one who inherited my dad’s universally regarded good memory for dates and anecdotes.
Of course, there’s the assumption that on some level we all remember what we want to remember and try to forget what we don’t. But I don’t entirely go along with that. A couple of those things my sister and brother related to me show qualities of character that I’m interested in hanging onto. Incidents I was happy or proud to hear about.
So, somewhere in the northeastern part of the state of Virginia, probably on a free Saturday or a lazy Sunday afternoon, Sharon mildly wondered what Joyce might be planning to make for dinner. (Joyce was the one of us three who particularly liked to cook.) Joyce wasn’t in the room at the time, so she gave no answer. But Sharon mildly continued to me, “You know, it’s not right to say you’re going to fix dinner. After all, dinner’s not broken.”
Well, you can imagine. I knew that Sharon hadn’t just come up with that remark out of the blue. It shocked me, simply because I’d never thought about it. It was as if I’d grown up surrounded by people — adults, children, old folks alike — who brushed their teeth at least twice a day, morning and evening. And then suddenly was transported to a place where no one did that. Instead, they all cleaned their teeth.
In that latter example (think of an American who moves to Australia or England, or any place where they also speak English but might say ‘clean’ instead of ‘brush’), both terms would be technically correct. Cleaning one’s teeth — that’s self-explanatory. Brushing one’s teeth is appropriate if everyone uses a toothbrush to clean their teeth.
Hearing my friend Sharon say out of the blue that it was wrong to speak of fixing dinner was a shock. Not only because fixing dinner was so natural to me that I’d never thought about it. But also because she seemed to be pointing out that I was just wrong, or at least that something I said was just wrong. The implication was that she wanted to fix me. She wanted to change my way of speaking.
I was a language major in college, and I’ve always been interested in regional customs and expressions. And in how our words reflect interesting things about regional or national cultures. It’s endlessly fascinating. But I would’ve never thought of telling Sharon that ‘making’ dinner, the expression she used, was the wrong way to say it.
If one wants to split hairs, it’s just as wrong to speak of ‘making’ dinner as ‘fixing’ dinner. After all, we don’t make the vegetables or fruits we eat. Plants and trees make them. And if it’s meat, who makes the animals? We’re getting into theological questions here.
So, I’ve been forced to hear a song called “Fix You” a few times over the past weekend. Forced, because I like to hear the music when I’m watching a figure skating competition. But maybe I’ll mute “Fix You” in the future.