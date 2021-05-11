Last week I had an opportunity to send a goodie box to a relative who could use some Tender Loving Care and is far away. A couple of weeks before that, it was birthday presents.
Have you had a chance lately to send boxes or packages or anything with special requirements via the U.S. Postal Service?
Maybe it isn’t or shouldn’t be surprising, but I can’t help wanting to spread the word and praise this excellent government service for how streamlined, efficient and easy they’ve made it. The fact that they’ve kept up with the public’s needs and requirements, all the while competing with commercial services and suffering dragon-like, chomping bites out of their funding in recent years, is quite remarkable.
A few years ago I was catching up with my fiction reading after a time when my responsibilities didn’t allow much more than infrequent binges and summer beach reads. I got on a trend of reading fiction set in England during the early 20th century, that golden Edwardian Age that vanished with the first world war. I noticed that the characters in the books took something for granted that sounded almost outlandish. Their mail was picked up for delivery twice a day. And they appreciated the service. More than once, I read a comment from a character, proudly proclaiming that the British Postal Service was the envy of the world.
What could prompt such an extravagance? Well, the social life of the time depended on getting word out and receiving it back promptly. And it apparently wasn’t just the so-called upper crust who relied on notes, messages, invitations and acceptances for both their social lives and urgent requests or other urgent communications. Apparently, you could invite someone to dinner with the morning mail, receive their acceptance with the afternoon mail and have the pleasure of a spontaneous get-together just like that.
It made me think about our own postal service. I don’t think I’ve ever, even once, had a piece of mail get completely lost or go undelivered. This realization makes me look side-eyed at some people’s claims that our government can’t do anything properly or efficiently. Other examples are how well we’re able to rely on our Social Security checks arriving right on time, and how completely people who have Medicare can rely on that as well. Well-run government services both.
Back to the goodie box I mentioned sending. It was so easy. I purchased a bunch of treats at the grocery store. Most of them came in individually wrapped packets. When I arrived at the post office, I took a priority mail box and a mail label from the stand in the center of the inner room.
I went back out to my car, flipped the back open and loaded goodies into the box, using newspaper to cover the bottom, top and any layers I had. It all looked quite cheerful, especially because the top layer boasted three individually wrapped cupcakes. A small jar of Michigan cherry jam gave the whole kit and caboodle a festive air.
All I had to do was address the label, stick it on, and fasten the box securely with the mailing tape I’d brought along. The mail clerk was friendly, helpful and cordial. The postage charge covered the cost of the box and labels. The clerk printed out a tracking slip for me and circled the relevant numbers I’d need when I went to check on where my package had gotten to and whether it had arrived at its destination. He smiled and thanked me for coming in.
It’s a surprise, so I haven’t told my sister to expect a package. When I do get to talk to her after it arrives, I’ve already imagined how it could be. If she so desires, she can lay items on an uncluttered table just like British hostesses lay out a beautiful afternoon tea. Individual small plates might hold a chocolate cupcake or two, some dainty crackers and thinly sliced cheese, slices of lightly toasted English muffin bread to be liberally spread with Michigan cherry jam, a triangle of strawberry-rhubarb pie, and a small dish of sliced fruit. And whatever else strikes her fancy.
We mustn’t forget the tea. If she now prefers her tea or coffee in a mug, I won’t object. Personally, I favor a china teapot for brewing tea, and I like the ritual of pouring it into cups at the table. I even hot the pot, as one of my housekeeping mentors taught me to do. As her Scottish mother taught her.
I might be taking it a little too far. That’s okay. I like it like that.