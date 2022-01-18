When he was 14-years-old, his mother died. This was another era, when many vital events of life were hushed up, covered up, never to be mentioned again. So in keeping with that place, that culture and that time, no one told him or his younger brother what was happening — neither before, nor during, nor afterwards. She was in the hospital one day; and the next day she was gone.
When he was about 38, his best friend from their teenage years, with whom he’d collaborated creatively and partnered as a song-writing team for 12 years, died of a gunshot wound.
When he was 55, the woman he’d been happily married to for 29 years, the mother of his four children, died of cancer.
You may have caught on to the fact that this person is globally famous. In the comments of a YouTube video about his life, one compassionate person wrote that he’d had a very hard life, with those deaths … all of them being extremely close relationships, all of the deaths being what we’d call “premature.” The wife was 57 years old when she died; the friend was 40. His mother was 47.
As you might guess, someone hiding behind an internet identity retorted to the compassionate person with something like, “Yeah, well, we all have to deal with death.”
The original commenter came back to say: How many have lost their mother at 14, their long-time friend and collaborator at 38, and their wife of nearly 30 years at age 55?
The middle comment struck me as an example of someone who callously remarked on another person’s experiences and struggles without ever bothering to even imagine walking a mile in the other person’s shoes.
If such struggles with life and death were typical once upon a time, 100 or 200 years ago, they aren’t typical now.
And yet, and yet. This rock star is one of the most positive, generous and optimistic human beings on the planet. Some may contradict that statement. To which I would say that he was especially good at expressing his feelings — so it isn’t very surprising that in difficult times, he articulated his negative thoughts and emotions as well as he put words to the positive ones.
When Sir Paul McCartney was only 22 years old, he and John Lennon were so immersed in creating music, bringing it to their bandmates for further creative input, and recording their songs, that on at least one occasion, Paul wrote music in his sleep.
Yes, he dreamed the melody of “Yesterday.” Stumbled out of bed one morning with the melody echoing in his head, and played the melody he’d heard in his sleep on the piano nearby. Quickly, so he wouldn’t forget. Added lyrics over the next few months.
A few years later, he wrote in another song, “I wake up to the sound of music, Mother Mary comes to me.” He’s said he was writing about his mother, Mary McCartney. So if you put those two bits together, it sounds like he felt that his mother brought him the melody to “Yesterday.”
My son thought the following was interesting, so perhaps you will too. I hope so. I heard on one of the documentaries I watched (I just love documentaries. It must be my father’s interest in history coming through!) that Paul’s mother wanted him to be a doctor. He was on that path and doing very well in school, earning Britain’s equivalent of straight As. Until his mother died.
At that time, he lost some of his interest in doing well in school. Remember, he was 14, a pretty vulnerable age. His lifelong interest in music — he’d been playing the piano since age five — took hold more strongly. His father bought him a trumpet. With his dad’s permission, he traded it in for a guitar. He re-strung the guitar upside-down, because he was left-handed and found it to be too confusing to play the instrument right-handed. Not only did he teach himself to play the guitar, but also music became his consolation. A therapist might say that music became the vehicle he used to work through and transform his grief.
If Paul McCartney had followed through with his mother’s wishes for him to become a doctor, the world would not have those hundreds and hundreds of songs. Would not have known the phenomenon of “the British invasion.” Of music, that is. Would not know the genius composers, Lennon and McCartney, whom many experts have put on the same composing spectrum as another fellow called Ludwig van Beethoven.