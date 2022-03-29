Now that daughter, son-in-law and grandchild have moved from Holt, which is convenient from here by expressway, to a middle-of-the-Mitten Michigan location, we’re using U.S. 10 more often, for traveling east and returning west.
A couple of weeks ago, I wrote about immersing oneself into another world, one that a book author dreams up. Or perhaps a screenwriting team first imagines that world, then collaborates to create it. Even if it’s based on real events and a time period in our not-so-very-distant past, such as “Victoria” on PBS, a writer had to delve deeply — or enjoyed the happy opportunity to delve deeply — into a reality quite different from our present-day existence.
Now, you may well question my characterization of England during the 1840s as the not-so-very-distant past. That’s one thing I’ve been able to enjoy and experience more, since I started thinking about that idea of my virtual life span including the life span of my grandparents, who were the earliest-born people I’ve known.
That idea of the Southeastern Native American tribes has captivated me: the concept that we absorb something of the reality that our loved ones once lived through. Even when it’s completely foreign to us. An amazing result of this is that a century or two no longer seems as far away as it used to. Here’s why. When I think of my great-grandfather, whom I never knew, I feel that I can sense things about him, because I knew my grandmother so well, and she knew her father so well as a child. It’s as if I’ve leap-frogged the distance of 150 years, and more. Leap-frogged the distance in my imagination, at least.
When I watch my kids interact with children, it creates an amazing feeling of deja vu. I recognize myself in their behavior. I see qualities and characteristics that have been passed down through the generations. This causes me to feel that I know a little something about my great-grandparents, who influenced the way their children interacted with their children. And so forth.
Events that happened in my grandparents’ lifetimes have jumped closer in time for me as well. If I read about something that happened in, oh, let’s say somewhere between 1901 and 1920, that something seems closer to me because my grandmother lived it. If she didn’t actually live it, she often would have known about it from a distance during those years. She read newspapers and otherwise kept up with happenings through loved ones and friends.
When I travel by car eastward on U.S. 10, I’m likewise stepping back into another time and another world. I’m captivated by the forests. Although I can’t rattle off the names and varieties of the trees that we’re driving amidst, as other people in my family can readily do, I’m happy just to enjoy the different colors of the bark and the various shades of green, from silvery to deep velvet, worn by their leaves. I feel lucky to be surrounded by living forests that give such feelings of safety and wonder.
For some who’ve grown up amid an abundance of tall forests, they may seem normal. For me, who grew up in Oklahoma, where rainfall is scarce, it’s amazing. We just didn’t have many tall trees then. As long as Oklahoma had been Indian Territory, tall forests had existed and fostered an abundance of wildlife, even including exotic species of birds and animals. Once white men gained control of that land, the forests were chopped down and the ground plowed. Within 40 years, the land suffered the devastation of the Dust Bowl. The cycle of growth and re-growth was interrupted. Trees grow far more slowly there.
And speaking of re-growth, the state of Michigan is so fortunate to have benefited from the efforts of re-planting and re-forestation by the Civilian Conservation Corps – just one of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s many initiatives throughout the 1930s to invest in our land. And to give employment to so many people. Trees, water and vegetation are life itself. As was the opportunity for jobless men to provide for their families again.
President Roosevelt couldn’t do it alone, of course. It was his efforts and those of the Democratic-controlled U.S. Congress that allowed so many programs to be enacted that saved the lives, livelihoods and ingenuity of so many. The Works Progress Administration even funded art and oral history. One of the teenagers who learned to be an actor and a writer through the WPA was the legendary Carl Reiner.
All this is to say, we should thank our lucky stars that we had Democratic leaders in power then. Republicans resisted FDR for many of the same meaningless absurdities that echo through our Capitol halls today.