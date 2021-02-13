As with any company, it is the people who own, manage, run and support the organization that determine its level of success. This was certainly the case with Star Watch Case Company of Ludington. Over the nearly seven decades of operation in Ludington thousands of employees worked at the “Watch Case” as it was frequently referred to locally. This, the third and last article in this series, focuses on a few people who are representative of this large group of Mason County residents.
It is interesting to note that one of the first challenges facing many of the new employees, mostly skilled technicians, who moved to Ludington to work alongside the local work force, was finding adequate affordable housing. That challenge persists in our community to this day.
Owners/Executives
Friedrich “Fred” Johann Hermann (1863-1934) was an early executive at the Ludington factory. Having been born in Switzerland, he was instrumental in recruiting skilled tradesmen from both Europe and the Elgin, Illinois, region to come to Ludington. He was considered by some as a harsh task master and left the company in 1923.
The father and son duo of Otto Andrew Starke, Sr. (1863-1929) and Otto Andrew Starke, Jr. (1905-1984) served as senior executives of the company from 1906 to 1972. The Starke family made their home at 507 E. Ludington Ave.; a home that today is still referred to as the “Starke house” by many local residents.
Edgar Schwaibold (1909-1997) became an officer of Star Watch Case Company in 1948 when his New York-based firm purchased the company. He became a Ludington resident at that time and continued to serve as president until the company was sold to SSIH, an affiliate of the Hamilton Watch Company, in 1979.
Managers
Edward H. Holzbach (1876-1964) was a foreman in the finishing department. He moved to Ludington from Elgin, Illinois, shortly after the plant opened in 1906. He retired in 1952 after nearly 50 years of service to the Company. Several other members of his family were also employed at various times at Star Watch Case Company.
Warren Brandt (1921-1995) served the Star Watch Case Company as head of the tool and die department. He had learned his trade at the plant he was to serve until its closure in 1982. He was one of many employees who were deeply disappointed by the closure of the factory that had been a major part of their lives.
Engravers/”Tool Makers”
Fritz Baumgartner (1867-1943) was a highly talented Swiss born engraver. He was recruited to Ludington by Fred Hermann who had preceded Baumgartner in moving from Switzerland to the United States. Baumgartner recalled, late in his life, an early conversation in his native German language with William A.L. Rath (1849-1916). The fact that Rath, a local investor in the Star Watch Case Company spoke German was instrumental in his move to Ludington.
Fred Nankee (1894-1970) also served as an engraver before working for the Stearns Motor Company and late the Ludington Police Department. He was responsible for a major collection of glass-negative photos of early employees and factory interior views. Some of those photos are included with this article.
Support Employees
Fred Upthegrove (1911-2003) was the purchasing manager for several decades prior to the closure of the factory. When he toured the factory just prior to its demolition he remarked, “I can’t believe it looks like this now. I spent a lot of time in here, ordering gold and silver, and whatever else the plant needed.”
Paul Maurice Anthony (1904-1988) performed various tasks at the factory and left a very interesting artifact. His payroll stub from Star Watch Case Company indicates that he earned $14.64 for a week’s work. While that small amount might seem startling today, it should be noted that the total of his payroll deductions was 15 cents in federal tax.
Joseph George Sellner (1855-1929) worked for several years as a custodian at the factory. He was obviously proud of his service to the Company as he had several photos taken a various times during his employment; each of those photos being taken on or near the steps at the front of the factory.
Those steps and the decorative posts at the base of the steps are the background for many photos of the people who were associated with Star Watch Case Company. Just prior to the demolition of the building in 1994 one of those posts was salvaged by Joseph Sellner’s grandson and is now a treasured family keepsake.
The factory is gone, but the memories will live on in our community.