The residents of Mason County seem to have always enjoyed ice skating whether it be a homemade ice rink in the backyard or, most recently, an ice skating arena like the one housed at West Shore Community College.
These images on this page have all come from the archives of the Ludington Daily News.
The LDN staff has, for years and years, covered many social events including ice skating and ice hockey taking place at local ice skating rinks, backyard rinks, frozen ponds and even in the harbor, weather pending.
Some of the images were taken in 1968 at a community ice skating rink in Ludington. Others were taken in December 1975 and into January 1976 that was, at the time, located in Cartier Park.
At West Shore Community College, activities on the ice include figure skating, open skating for the community and ice hockey — when skating is permitted before the COVID-19 pandemic and once it subsides.