On Thursday, May 4 an estimated 2 million Americans will gather to pray for our nation. In Mason County we once again have the opportunity to gather on the courthouse lawn from 12-12:45 p.m. to pray.
This year, Covenant Christian kids will sing followed by our mayor Mark Barnett reading a proclamation for a Day of Prayer telling that a National Day of Prayerhas not only been a part of our heritage since it was declared by the First Contentinental Congress in 1775, but is a public law established in the U.S. Congress in 1952 by a joint resolution…
Prayer will be offered for our federal government, local government, military, sheriff's department, local business, families, school and churches.
(The) theme for this year's even is "Pray Fervently in Righteousness and Avail Much." (James 5:16)
Evening events include: 7-8 p.m., Trinity Church, 1212 Monona Drive, Ludington
All are invited to attend both events. In case of rain, the noontime event will move to Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington.
Pat DeKok
Ludington