I would like to thank (a previous) letter on April 17 on the inaccuracies of the letter to the editor authored by (102nd State) Rep. (Curt) VanderWall. On Dec. 8, 2003, a president signed the Medicare Prescription Drug, Improvement, and Modernization Act, which authorizes Medicare coverage of outpatient prescription drugs as well as a host of other changes to the program.
As I understood at that time, the government gave a flat rate to private insurance companies to manage the health care of Medicare beneficiaries. Advantage plans must provide the same services as Medicare. In essence, you might find the same out of pocket cost but distributed differently, than if you had original Medicare and a Medicare supplement insurance plan. (Keep the beneficiaries healthy, keep the profits.) These companies were not able to “cherry pick.” But I have found when submitting applications via fax, pages were continuously be lost on some clients. I have talked with people where agents said they “didn’t qualify.”
After 20 years, I have watched one party wishing to have a smaller government and trying very hard to move in that direction. In observation, government is being privatized by the high lobbyist.
When a level of control is reached, increased payment is requested by the private entities. Come to think about it, health insurance companies continually question providers if medical treatment is necessary. Medical providers need to ask for prior approval for medical tests and procedures.
Do health insurance companies have medical degrees, that can dictate health care to a patient they never saw? Think about it.
Has privatization worked? Look at the Michigan prison systems, food service and health care. Is it cost efficient? Something to think about.
Annette Quillan
Ludington