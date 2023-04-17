“Punishment.” That’s the word (101st) State Rep. Joseph Fox, R-Fremont, used April 14 at the Tallman Lake Senior Center to describe his assignment by the House speaker to the Committee on Families, Children and Seniors.
After introductory remarks, Fox began by saying everything he thought was wrong with the pending or passed firearms storage, background-check and red-flag bills that were introduced in the Michigan Legislature following the mass shooting at MSU.
It was not until he was redirected to talk about his committee involvement that he said his not being assigned to a “good committee” was punishment because he is one of “the hated eight” and that all the committee does is listen to reports, so far none pertaining to seniors.
Punishment? Not a good committee? Wait a minute.
Fox introduced himself by saying, among other things, that he and his wife of 40-plus years have four children and 12 grandchildren, though one is still in utero; that he was a principal of Christian schools for 25 years; and that he was the director of the Newaygo County Commission on Aging for seven. Family, children, seniors: check, check, and check.
The committee assignment sounds as if it is more perfect for him than punishing, unless he prioritizes the will of gun-rights activists over the well-being of families, kids and elders.
Karla McLouth
Fountain