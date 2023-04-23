As I sat in the Manistee High School auditorium the evening of April 17, I browsed through the program listing the names of those participating that night in the West Shore Community College Wind Symphony and Drumline concert.
This was the first of three different free (yes free) spring concerts being provided by the college. I couldn't help but think how fortunate we are in this community and surrounding areas to have such quality events made available to everyone at no cost.
One of the things I love about these concerts is the fact that you will find people of all ages participating. For example, in the wind symphony, participants range from ninth grade (14 or 15 years old) to people in their 80s. I believe we all too often underestimate the value of multi-generational interactions, and I applaud the performing arts leaders at the college for believing in and providing such opportunities for all ages.
Another thing I appreciate and like is the diversity found in the music. The wind symphony concert included selections from Dvorak to Riverdance, which featured the WSCC Drumline.
This enjoyable evening was followed the very next night by a vocal concert provided by the WSCC Concert Choir on the center stage theater at the college. Again, participants of all ages. This concert included musical selections ranging from "The Last Words of David," based on text from the Bible and the Battle Hymn of the Republic to "Rocket Man" (Elton John) and "Folsom Prison Blues" (Johnny Cash) as well as a number of other selections.
After two consecutive nights of great music, we got a two day reprieve before returning to WSCC for a night of jazz. This evening provided the opportunity to hear high school jazz bands from Mason County Central, Manistee and Ludington, as well as two jazz bands from the college.
This was a great opportunity for the high school jazz bands to perform live before a standing room only crowd as well as hear other jazz bands perform. Once again, the two jazz bands from the college included musicians of all ages. With five different jazz bands performing the audience got to hear quite a variety of jazz music.
As I write this it is now the day after the last of the three concerts. As I look back over the last week, I once again say to myself, what a great place to live.
Gene Kyle
Ludington