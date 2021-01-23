Back in September, I received a request to do an article on the roads in the county, why they were built and how they were named. Unfortunately, COVID-19 didn’t go away as we wished. The libraries closed removing my main places for research. We still have the Ludington Daily News archive online.
Mason County was separated from Ottawa County in 1855 and became its own county, divided into three townships: Pere Marquette, Lincoln and Freesoil. These townships began at Lake Michigan and continued to Lake County. At that time there were just the paths made by early Native Americans, trappers and settlers. The info for the article was taken from articles in the Ludington Daily News (1950s) and from an article in the Mason County Historical Society Newsletter “Mason Memories” by Carolyn McConnell which looks to have the same original author, and were supposedly taken from original county board minutes.
The earliest roads in our county were Native American trails that ran along the bluff from Pentwater to the Native American village on the bluff between Pere Marquette Lake and Lake Michigan. It would later be Burr Caswell’s trading post at White Pine Village then on across the Buttersville Peninsula, much as South Lakeshore Drive does. At that time, before the channel relocation, it crossed Seaton’s Creak and on to Pere Marquette Village. This became a stage coach route from Pentwater to Manistee and eventually Traverse City, which would cross Charles Mears’ channel using the cable (foot) ferry. Then, it continued on what became North Lakeshore Drive and continue along the shore to Lincoln, Hamlin, on to Old Freesoil and then to Manistee.
In April 1857, a county board meeting was held appointing four men to be it’s first road commissioners. District 1 commissioner was John Miller. District 2 commissioner was William Woodward and District 3 commissioners were Tim Barber and Thomas Caine. The first road to be built in the county was McCallister Road. It began at the intersection of today’s Wilson and Darr roads intersection and ran straight north, crossing the Pere Marquette River and made a curve at where today’s U.S. 10 to what would become Sweetland/Scottville, then turn north west and continue on to near today’s intersection of Dennis and Johnson roads. The 1950s articles suggests this road was made for the loggers to use to make it easier to get to the mills in Pere Marquette Village. It by the way was built by Charles Mears.
In 1860, the articles point out that “State Road” (U.S. 31) was being planned. Their big problem was getting through the river flats. It doesn’t say when it was finished, only that it took a while. Tons and tons of sand had to be hauled in to raise the road area above the water levels. To get over the river, two log bridges were built, using long logs that covered the width of the river that were held together by chains being ran through holes drilled near the end of the log. The article said that when a heavy load went over it, the water would run up through the spaces between the logs. In the spring and after heavy rains, the route was unusable due to flooding. The completion date is not in any of the articles.
The second official road, (also built by Charles Mears) the name is not listed in the articles, but ran from the corner of South Lakeshore Drive and Chauvez Road to Indian Town south of Custer. Due to the unpopularity of Charles Mears and the way he dealt with the county, (relocating the channel to Lake Michigan) commissioners postponed this project four months hoping for another bid. Anger was eventually set aside and the road was built in the end, by Mears in 1861.
Then came “Lakeshore Road.” which began at the original channel south to the Summit Township Line, taking the place of the trail that skirted along the bluff on the Lake Michigan shore. The work was done by Sewell Moulton in 1862.
The next county road built was built in 1863 and ran southeast from Pere Marquette Village through the forest, crossing what one day would be Sixth Street, continuing on until it reached what would become Conrad Road on the hill to the river flats. It would turn east before the wetland and basically follow the Conrad’s path into Amber Township. The articles also said it was created to aid in the lumber period, however, with the P.M. a hundred or so feet from the second part of the road and most of the mills on P.M. Lake, it makes me wonder. Maybe it was to aid workers to get to the lumber.
As for the original and only way north and south of Pere Marquette were the roads north and south of the ferry (across the new channel). The 1860 meeting minutes say Mears was the low bid to build a road north to Lincoln and thus built that section. Remember, he had use of the Ford/Ludington Mill for two years after building the channel, so he needed to get his people to and from Lincoln. He made money for building a road that he needed.
As for the south road that had long been of use. I imagine while Mears was in the area working to move the channel, to haul sand back and forth, he must have some type of road to do it on and remember we were told he used what he could find to fill the old channel, did he do the same for the road? Whatever Mears cobbled together to make a path between the two channels was not sufficient for the traffic with the growing village. The articles state that the road south of the channel/ferry was made in 1863 by using slabs of wood, drift wood and debris. In 1866, the road was ordered to be rebuilt without the driftwood and debris and to be level with surrounding sand. So it was built with 14-foot long slabs of wood, that were no less than 8 inches wide. These slabs could contain no knots or major defects. Burr Caswell was the contractor on this project. The road would be rebuilt, again, with maple planks wood and called the “Maple Plank Road or Plank Road.”
The next project was to build Old Valley Road in 1868. This is today’s Iris road. By this time, several outlying townships had formed and people were moving to the country to farm. Some to the south wished not to cross the channel but use State Road. So this was their route. It was also used by those who wished to travel to PM when the bridges at the flats were under water.
I need to point out that these were official roads. The rural farmers and their neighbors were working to make passable roads in their areas on their own in the county, some cut the roads as they traveled to their homestead.