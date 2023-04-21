It’s that wonderful time of year when gobbles fill the pre-dawn light.
But how do you convert the gobbles you hear into turkeys you can actually see and/or shoot?
There are two answers: You can scout them hard and put yourself in sight of their path or you can play on their hormones and call like a receptive hen.
The first option is a lot of work and probably a bigger gamble unless you know your local flock well. The latter is the accepted method of bringing a tom or jake into shooting range.
Understanding calls
First, before you make any noise, you should understand how real turkeys call.
The best way to understand this is to observe it in person, but most of us reserve those 4:45 a.m. alarms for the days we’re actually hunting or fishing, not scouting.
Assuming you’re not a frivolous early-riser, here’s a quick rundown of the noises turkeys make to start the day.
In the tree in the dark, they will make an odd variety of noises including clucks and purrs.
I had a unique experience with this one October as I was climbing my tree stand.
I heard a noise that I was sure was a raccoon. There I was, two hours before daylight, halfway up my ladder and I heard a very weird almost chirping sound.
My bow was on my haul rope, but I really had planned to get in and sit down early to chase this particular buck. I was stuck.
Do I go up and potentially take a racoon to the face, or climb down and go home? I climbed up as quietly as I could, hoping the raccoon was in the mood to run, rather than fight.
Imagine my surprise when the chirps turned into cackles as not just the turkey in my stand, but the birds in the surrounding branches all took flight at once! Again, this is two hours before sunrise, less than 200 yards from where I knew a monster buck would bed down around daylight.
It took all of those two hours for me to calm down. So, to summarize, tree calls can be clucks, purrs or chirps that sound like a raccoon. When the spirit (or the ascending bowhunter) moves them, turkeys will cackle as they fly down out of their roost trees. This is called the fly-down cackle. This is the cue you’re waiting to hear as a turkey caller. Once you’ve heard the fly-down cackle, you are safe to begin your calling for the day.
Once the birds are on the ground, you have three or four calls that are fairly easily mimicked, provided you’ve practiced them.
These are the yelp, the cluck (or cut), the purr, and the kee-kee run.
We’ll go into each one of these in detail after a brief discussion of the types of physical calling devices we use to make the various turkey sounds.
Call types
You can separate the four main calls into two categories: friction calls and diaphragm calls.
Box calls, push-button calls and peg-and-pot calls are all types of friction calls.
Diaphragm calls are rubber or latex membranes stretched over a frame that fit into the roof of your mouth. Blowing air across these creates sounds.
It’s not unlike when you put a blade of grass between your thumbs and blow into it to create a shrieky whistle.
When do you use what calling device? Well, each has its strength. Box calls have the farthest reach, but can be challenging for purrs when birds are in close. They also require two hands.
Push-button calls are generally pretty rudimentary, but they allow one-hand operation and can be mounted to your shotgun for even more convenience.
Again, you’re not going to win any awards for the sounds, but most turkeys aren’t too particular if you catch them in the right frame of mind.
Peg-and-pot calls, also called slate calls, are probably the most precise.
If you pick one of these up and practice with it, you’ll be the best-sounding caller on the block.
The drawbacks to these are that they don’t project sound as well as a box call and they also require two hands to operate.
I’m probably weakest with a slate call because I put most of my time into getting better at diaphragm calls.
Diaphragm calls are my personal favorite, but they do carry some drawbacks. First, just like with an electric guitar, no matter what one you pick up, you’re still going to sound like you. So, yes, a single reed and a double reed and a batwing will all have slightly different tones, they only sound as good as you do. Having said that, diaphragm calls are hands-free calls and you can cover all of the sounds adequately — including the kee-kee run, which comes in handy late in the season.
Yelps
Yelps are not the most important call, believe it or not, but they’re what everyone learns first when they pick up a box call or put a diaphragm call into their mouth. These are the hail calls – the “Who wants to buy this girl a drink?” calls. Not all hens make them, but all turkey hunters do. They are good for eliciting a gobble from a distant jake or tom.
To make the yelp, you slide the top of your box call over the edge of the box call with light pressure.
As you practice, you can get some very sharp-sounding yelps. With a slate call, just slide the peg in a “C” shape and you’ll get a yelp.
Diaphragm calls work best with a keyword that you can say.
I say “scholk” or “cholk” to get my yelp sound. It takes some doing to get the right amount of air pressure in your mouth for these calls, so refer to the packaging on your call or visit YouTube for more precise directions on learning diaphragm calls. Yelps should be done in sequences of four to six. I like to have ascending then descending volume on mine. How often should you use them? If you hear a gobble, wait a couple minutes and then try it again. If the gobbles are getting closer — or better yet, getting closer and coming in unsolicited — then slow down on your calling frequency. Get ready to switch to clucks and purrs in case the bird hangs up 40-60 yards away.
Clucks (or cuts)
These are what they sound like.
Turkeys don’t quite say “bawk” when they cluck like a chicken does, but they do make a short, staccato sound.
Clucks are the most dangerous call because one sharp cluck is the turkey equivalent of the boss doe blowing and bolting from the field.
If you hear that one sharp cluck in the absence of other sounds, you’re busted.
However, if you want to make fly-down cackles or put together a sequence of clucks that sounds like two hens fighting for territory, the cluck is how you get there.
On a box call, jam your thumb between the edge of the lid and the top of the call and give a sharp strike. If you did it right, the top of the box should move against the opposite edge of the box and give a nice cluck sound. Now put them together in a short sequence of four or five and you have a sound that a hen will make when she’s telling other hens to back off.
To make these sounds on a slate call, simply take your striker and make a short, straight line on the slate. Putting them all in sequence is always the challenge with slate, but don’t worry if you sound bad, because real turkeys sound worse.
To make a cluck or cut on a diaphragm call, say “pick” and “pock,” but don’t be super-percussive with the “P” in those words. It’s there to remind you that you let that air out explosively to make this call.
Purrs
Purrs are the “take me now or lose me forever” whispers of the turkey world.
These are easy to make with a well-chalked box call. If your purrs are squeaky, sand down the spots that look burned on your call and then chalk up the lid of your call.
These are easy to make, but hard to perfect. With a box call, let the lid kind of skid across the edge slowly.
With a slate call, let the peg kind of skid and skip across the slate. If you can’t roll your “R”s, then a purr with a diaphragm call may be challenging for you. I say the word “purr” and roll my “R.” Alternatively, if you can’t roll your “R”s, you can kind of let saliva build up in your throat and kind of gurgle that as you make the reeds vibrate by saying purr. Put your effort into learning diaphragm purrs, as they are the deal closer.
Kee-Kee run
This call is heard mostly by landowners in the summer and bowhunters in the fall.
This is a call a hen makes to find a lost chick. When you have a tom or jake hung up with a hen, sometimes the only way to get them into shooting range is to call in the hen.
Mixing in a few of these high-pitched calls will often get a hen to drift in your direction out of curiosity. I’ve called in three hens in the last 15 years or so and we’ve been able to shoot birds twice as a result. To make the kee-kee run, you’re actually looking for a sound not dissimilar to that blade-of-grass whistle I mentioned earlier.
To do this with a diaphragm call, I say “pee pee” and then “scholk” after a very brief pause.
Then you can go into a yelping sequence if you feel it’s warranted.