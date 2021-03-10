Ludington, MI (49431)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the morning. High near 55F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy and windy with showers developing after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.