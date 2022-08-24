Byron York

There has been a surge of optimism among Democrats lately when it comes to November’s midterm elections. The short version of the thinking is: Maybe we’re not going to get clobbered after all! But much of their hope is still likely in vain. For one reason: President Joe Biden.

Byron York is chief political correspondent for The Washington Examiner. For a deeper dive into many of the topics Byron covers, listen to his podcast, The Byron York Show, available on the Ricochet Audio Network at ricochet.com/series/byron-york-show and everywhere else podcasts are found.

Trending Food Videos