Perhaps the way to close the deep partisan divide in America is to get rid of the political parties.
The Republican and Democratic parties stand for nothing except power. Gaining power and then maintaining it are all that matters. Neither believes in anything as much as they do winning.
Republicans proved that four years ago when they abandoned nearly every principle they pretended to cherish to nominate Donald Trump for president. Trump didn’t hijack the Republican Party; Republicans gave him the party willingly because they believed he could give them the White House, and all the spoils that came with it.
Under Trump, the GOP became a personality cult. Good standing in the party required supporting Trump, no matter how much damage he did to the country. Those who refused to salute his flag were shown the door.
Democrats have similar issues. Their vaunted Big Tent is filling up with extremists whose goal is to morph progressivism into socialism. The party of Jefferson and Jackson can’t even say those names, and is so consumed with America’s flaws it won’t acknowledge its inherent goodness. Nor will it defend the essential pillars of capitalism and individual liberty.
With the two parties controlled by their fringes, there’s no political home for those in the middle. A Gallup poll in October found Independents make up the largest group of voters at 36%, while Republicans and Democrats claim 31% each.
I used to think a third party committed to moderation was the answer. But now I’m convinced getting rid of parties altogether is a better approach — or at least loosening their grip on our political system.
The Founders didn’t build parties into the electoral process. In fact, they warned the flourishing of factions could destroy the Union. While political parties formed anyway, it wasn’t until after the 1860 election that the two-party system gained dominance.
A simple start toward a non-partisan democracy would be to remove party designations from the ballot. Candidate names would appear without a party identifier, and anyone who could raise the required signatures would appear on the ballot.
This would make it easier for independents to win elections. Adding a significant contingent of unaligned politicians to congressional and state chambers would break the iron grip of partisan leaders on policymaking and afford individual lawmakers more freedom to serve their constituents.
Ranked choice voting is also a means of diminishing partisan influence. Under that system, voters cast ballots for multiple candidates, ranking them by preference. If a candidate gets more than 50% of the first-place votes in the first count, he or she wins outright. If not, the candidate who finished last is eliminated, and those votes are redistributed to the second-choice pick. The process continues until a candidate achieves a majority.
New York City is moving to that system. Maine already uses it. Again, it provides more opportunity for independents and third-party candidates to get elected.
Just as the Founders warned, political parties are destroying us. We need to break away from them and give our full allegiance to country.