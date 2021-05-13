There are several reasons James Craig is the right Republican gubernatorial candidate for this election cycle.
First, the Detroit police chief, though a Republican, has been nonpartisan publicly, appropriate for his job as a mayoral appointee in an overwhelmingly Democratic city.
Although he’s conservative on public safety issues, he’s never engaged in partisan politics in this state.
So there will be no Donald Trump litmus test for Craig in the Republican primary, if he gets in the race as expected.
Since he didn’t engage in the 2020 election or its disastrous aftermath, Democrats won’t be able to saddle Craig with Trump or the conspiracy theories he espouses.
The closest anyone can put Craig to Trump are remarks the president made about the chief last year in an interview with Fox 2’s Roop Raj.
“You have a great police chief,” Trump said then. “I think he’s terrific ... He speaks so well about a very important subject, which is crime, and rioting, and all the things you see in certain cities.”
That should be enough of an endorsement to satisfy the GOP’s Trump wing, without giving Democrats much to work with. Lots of Democrats, including Mayor Mike Duggan, have paid Craig similar compliments.
If crime continues to spike due to Democratic dismantling of police departments, 2022 could easily become a law-and-order election.
Craig will be well-positioned. He’s been vocal about anti-police violence and defunding departments, while also holding his officers accountable and building solid relations with the community.
And he’s pro-Second Amendment at a time when Democrats risk over-reaching on restricting gun rights.
Craig has his critics in Detroit, but is generally popular. The city gave former Attorney General Bill Schuette just 3.5% of its vote in 2018, helping to elect Democrat Gretchen Whitmer, who hasn’t been seen much in Detroit since.
If Craig can push the GOP haul in Michigan’s largest city into the teens, or higher, and recapture Macomb County for Republicans, he has a legitimate path to victory.
Because he’s African American, race will be an issue in the campaign. But not necessarily to Craig’s detriment.
Democrats tempted to tag him as an Uncle Tom will have to consider the blowback they got when they tried to do the same thing to South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott.
As for the GOP, there’s nothing Republicans love more than voting for a Black conservative, because it validates in their minds that they aren’t racist.
The chief’s vulnerability is his narrow resume. He knows a lot about policing, but his depth on policy is an open question. Republican leaders are talking about pairing him with a political pro — former Congresswoman Candice Miller is often mentioned.
Still, Craig would enter the race as a major player. His quiet strength, personal integrity and transparency stand in contrast to the caustic Gov. Whitmer, whose answer to questions about hypocrisy and ethical breaches is typically, “I’ve said all I’m going to say about that.”
If Craig is in the race, she’ll have to start saying a lot more.