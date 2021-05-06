Nearly every morning I wake up to an email from Donald Trump.
The former president, banned from most social media sites, is bypassing the middlemen and going directly to the people with his rants and ramblings.
I didn’t sign up for these missives, which go out to millions of Americans, and only occasionally open them. I can guess what they say without wasting my reading time. If I never heard from Trump again, I’d be just fine.
And yet I still found myself bristling Wednesday morning at the news Facebook is continuing its expulsion of Trump from the world’s most used forum for exchanging ideas and information.
An alleged independent oversight panel that makes such decisions for Facebook supported the company’s decision to boot Trump after the January Capitol riot, which it contends was enflamed by the former president’s posts.
Trump will get another review in six months, when my guess is he will still be Donald Trump, and thus still afoul of Facebook’s bouncers.
He’ll also still be the former president of the United States, and potentially a candidate to be president again. And, for better or worse, he will still speak for a wide swath of Americans who feel they have no other voice.
The elites who sit on Facebook’s oversight board and in its corporate offices apparently find half of America too unsavory to mingle in the virtual public square.
With another election coming up next year, it’s fair to ask how Facebook’s censorship will impact the campaigning. Will Republican candidates have to disavow Trump and his myriad conspiracy theories to get space on the platform?
Will there be litmus tests for those seeking elected office that assure their views fall within Facebook’s range of acceptability before they’re allowed to create accounts or advertise on the site.?
From a practical sense, I think Facebook is doing Republicans a favor by limiting Trump’s exposure to voters. If the GOP could get beyond its obsession with Trump it has a chance of focusing voter attention on the danger and damage of Democratic policies.
But it’s not the job of social media platforms to decide who’s an acceptable political candidate and who’s not. These private companies enjoy broad government liability protections that allow them to operate without being drowned by lawsuits. They’ve also been able to build powerful monopolies that squash competition and ensure mega profits.
In exchange for that, the sites should keep their thumbs off the political scales.
Standing between ideas, no matter how offensive, and the electorate is an inappropriate role for the companies to play.
Just as I do with the ex-president’s emails — and will do with the personal website Trump is starting — I can decide for myself whether I want to read his posts. I don’t need a third party protecting me from what it deems to be offensive messaging.
Personally, I feel strongly that Trump should never return to the White House. But I feel just as strongly that in the name of a fair democratic process, he should be returned to Facebook, Twitter and the other platforms that are banning him.