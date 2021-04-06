Lost in the blow-up that followed Ron Weiser’s “three witches” comments at a Republican gathering last weekend is an examination of the cause of his outburst.
The GOP state chair was trying to redirect anger aimed at Congressmen Fred Upton of St. Joseph and Peter Meijer of Grand Rapids Township, who have fallen out of favor with the party’s broad Trump wing for not lining up dutifully behind the former president.
Both are moderates who voted to impeach Donald Trump, and have committed the unpardonable sin of trying to work across political lines on pragmatic policy solutions.
There apparently is no place in the new Republican Party for moderation, or for anyone who doesn’t see Trump as the risen Christ.
The pitchfork-wielding members of the North Oakland County Republican Club demanded to know how the party planned to get rid of Upton and Meijer. Weiser responded that GOP voters could either beat them in a primary or “assassinate” them.
Dumb comment, made even worse with the follow-up admonition that the party’s focus must be on beating Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel, urging the crowd to help him burn the “three witches” at the stake.
Weiser, who is also an elected University of Michigan regent, is paying a price for his ill-considered words. Republicans will pay an even bigger one if they ignore the message he was trying to deliver.
The GOP is within a handful of seats of regaining control of the House in 2022, and needs to flip just one seat to control the Senate.
It’s a doable mission, if they put their energies toward beating Democrats, not punishing Republicans who got crosswise of Trump.
And yet the former president is rallying his followers to an internecine war to remove from Congress Republicans who he deems disloyal to him.
Meijer, a first-termer elected in November, and Upton, with 28 years in the House, are reliable GOP votes; though they dabble in bipartisanship, on substantive issues they stand with the party.
They also are good bets to hold their seats, and the congressional districts have only narrow GOP majorities, and could look much different after they’re redrawn for the 2022 cycle.
Subject them to a bloody primary, or replace them on the ballot with fire-breathing, Trump-loving right wingers and there’s a good chance those seats will fall into the Democratic column.
Trumpsters will have got their revenge, but lost their shot at blocking the Democratic agenda.
Weiser could have chosen his words better, but his sentiment was dead on.
Indulging Trump’s thirst for vengeance won’t stop Democrats from mortgaging our children’s future, enacting job-killing tax hikes or pushing the nation ever nearer to socialism.
Only GOP congressional majorities can do that. Upton, Meijer and the other Republicans of conscience on Trump’s hit list are essential to gaining those majorities.
Look at how much damage Democrats have done in just two months of holding total control of Washington.
That’s what the long-term future will look like if Republicans don’t stop eating their own.