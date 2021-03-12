The pandemic didn’t bust Detroit’s hard-fought, decade-long comeback, but the post-COVID pace will be less fevered.
“There will be a more temperate demand curve,” says Eric Larson, CEO of the Downtown Detroit Partnership and a Corktown developer. “It will be be a more reasoned pace to development.”
That’s a view shared by Ivy Greaner, chief operating officer of Bedrock, Dan Gilbert’s real estate and development arm. Bedrock fueled downtown’s revival with Gilbert’s aggressive, altruistic investing — roughly $5 billion spent to restore 100 buildings over 10 years.
“Our plan will be more careful,” Greaner says. “We’re not in the frenzied place that was necessary to create the mass to make a difference.
“We’re being very strategic about it. For a long time there was so much opportunity it didn’t need to be strategic. Now we have an opportunity to be strategic about how and when we grow.”
The shift is necessitated by what is expected to be a long-term change in the way people work coming out of the pandemic. Work-from-home is a concept that appears to be sticking around.
“The look of the workplace is going to change a lot,” says Gerry Anderson, chairman of DTE Energy and co-chair of the Michigan Economic Recovery Council. “Every business I talk with is fundamentally rethinking what it’s going to mean to be in an office. ... Everyone is concluding they need fewer square feet.”
Fewer square feet means fewer office workers downtown, and that impacts the restaurants where they once ate lunch, the stores where they shopped and the bars where they hung out after work.
“My biggest concern is commercial office space,” says Dennis Archer Jr., who owns Central Kitchen in the heart of downtown. “As leases expire will people re-up for space they had? If I had to guess, they may renew their lease, but for half a floor instead of a full one.”
In March of 2020, there were 80,000 employees in Detroit’s central city. Today, that number is pegged at 25,000, due to the shutdowns.
“It’s interesting to be downtown on a weekday now versus what it looked like a year ago,” says Archer Jr., who has trimmed his operation to four days a week and cut staff to less than half of what it was before.
Larson expects total employment in the central city to drop by roughly 20 percent once everything reopens. But he says Detroit is well positioned to absorb the loss because it didn’t get caught up in speculative building before the pandemic.
“We didn’t see an explosion in new construction,” Larson says. “We didn’t have a huge surplus of office or residential space coming out of 2019.”
Larson says there’s still a demand for downtown offices and apartments, but expects the future is more employers occupying less space each.
Greaner echoes that view.
“Pre-COVID, we worked in an environment where accountability meant being at your desk,” she says. “We’ve learned we can trust people to work from home and still be productive.
“How employers use office space will be reconsidered. There will be a difference in the size of what people will need.”
She says Bedrock has worked with its downtown tenants to keep them in their stores, restaurants and offices throughout the pandemic, and is still fielding inquiries about downtown opportunities.
Greaner says just because it’s possible to work productively from home doesn’t mean everyone will want to, at least not all of the time.
She sees the new model as more flexible, with employees splitting time between office and home.
“They’ll still be coming down every week, but maybe not every day,” she says. “When they do come downtown it will be an occasion, an opportunity to go to a restaurant, to a store.”
Bedrock is moving ahead with the skyscraper on the Hudson site and the Monroe Block project, and Greaner says it is “still working on new deals” to meet what she sees as a strong desire to live and work in Detroit.
Archer, who is building a Meijer store on Jefferson Avenue and the Paradise Valley development on the east side of downtown, also is optimistic.
“I’m very bullish on Detroit,” he says. “I still think there’s an appetite to live, work and play downtown.”
Larson cautions, though, the city must recognize the landscape has changed because of the pandemic and avoid policies that make Detroit less competitive.
“The politics of engaging here must be clear and consistent,” he says. “That’s my biggest worry. If we don’t remain competitive, if we aren’t viewed as a market that is open and accessible, there will be less demand.
“The worst thing we can do is start to look at how we can penalize people interested in investing as opposed to being very aggressive in how we incentivize them to make that move.”