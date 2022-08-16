Capital M-I-double S-I-double S-I double P-I.
It rings in my head, along with the other sing-song childhood chant involving the river, this time naming every letter individually: Everyone in the elementary playground could spell Mississippi. It was a rite of passage.
I had an eighth-grade history teacher, Mr. Hall, who I suppose must have had a horror of any teen passing through his class not knowing how to correctly spell the Great River of America. Sir Paul McCartney, celebrating one of the loveliest sources of living memory, wrote: “Penny Lane is in my ears, and in my eyes.” Likewise, in my ears, Mr. Hall’s booming voice echoes with the chant.
This chant was not the only one that Mr. Hall made us repeat. When we studied Oklahoma history, we repeated after him: Cherokee, Creek, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Seminole. Those were the largest tribes in Oklahoma. I won’t go into why we were supposed to commit those names to memory, when our state was also the home of the Osage, the Cheyenne, Arapaho, Pawnee, Potawatomie and many other tribes. Just saying that because of Mr. Hall, many other assorted chants and facts are indelibly stamped on my brain. “Tippecanoe and Tyler, too” is a presidential campaign slogan I can’t forget.
I like that we’ve kept many Indian place-names alive. I think they still cast some of their mysticism and creation stories over towns, cities, rivers and lakes in America.
Several days ago, I had a chance to renew my interest in the Mississippi River. We were flying from Oklahoma City to Atlanta, Georgia, to catch our connecting flight back to Grand Rapids.
It was getting on toward nighttime when we left, and we enjoyed watching the land below. We especially enjoyed the sunset colors — the flaming oranges, peaches and reds adorning an abundance of fluffy clouds, many of them forming tall towers right next to our window, to which I kept my face firmly pressed. And then we flew due east into the darkness and the storm. There were still many clouds; this time they were lit up by rolling flashes of distant lightning. A full moon cast the finishing touch on the romantic evening.
Now we started looking for the Mississippi River, which forms part of the border between Arkansas and several other states. When we saw it, there was no mistaking it. There ought to be an aerial picture of what we saw in the dictionary right next to the word “meandering.” Gleaming and reflecting the light of the moon, the river’s curves were very beautiful.
We flew directly over a place where the river was wider. It had split into two directions, and there was an island in the middle. Then it joined its other half and went back to being one entity.
That reminded me of my great-grandfather, James Larkin Forrest. I never knew him, but I’ve read about him, seen a photo of him and cobbled together some things about him from facts gleaned on Ancestry.com, plus scraps of stories passed down by relatives.
James Larkin Forrest fought the Civil War for three years, from the time he turned 15 until he returned home, barely 18. (I learned this fact the year my oldest son turned 15, which intensified my horror.) Somehow, after that, JLF raised nine of the gentlest, soft-spoken men I’ve ever known.
Another item that hooked me was his place of birth. He was born in the state of Mississippi, on a farm on the banks of — you guessed it: the Mississippi, Great Father of Waters. There was an address, and I followed up my search by looking at census records he appeared in. Lo and behold! In either the 1850 or 1860 census, he and his family (stepmother, father, sisters and brothers) were listed as residing at the same address cited on his birth certificate in 1847.
With a puzzling, key difference. This time, the family farm was in Arkansas.
Hmmm.
I’d already known that he grew up in Arkansas. So I went looking for an answer. Apparently, there are times when rivers will shift their paths enough that some parcels of land end up on the other side of the river. When the river forms the border between states, presto change-o. Suddenly football fans have to go from being staunch Ole Miss supporters to cheering for the Arkansas Razorbacks!
Of course, that last bit is a made-up anachronism. But it caught my whimsy.
And it happened to Great-Grandpa James Larkin Forrest when he was an impressionable youngster. It makes me wonder whether the strain of wanderlust that runs through his descendants, haphazardly and persistently to this day, might have something to do with that meandering sea-change that he lived through as a child.