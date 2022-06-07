Writing this column wouldn’t be nearly as much fun without you. A big thank you to all my readers. Whether you’re known to me or not, I can sense your presence. It means a lot.
I’m just going to jump in. On my way home today, driving, I heard a song that delights and tickles me every time. It’s called “The No-No Song.” At first, it seems likely to be a cautionary toddler song that your children’s librarian will teach your pre-schoolers in Story Time. Or, it sounds likely to be one of the specialty songs from the 1950s. There were a lot of them; here are some of the first lines or titles:
“My Friend the Witch Doctor, he told me what to do.”
“While driving in my Cadillac … much to my surprise.” (title: Beep Beep)
The Christmas Song, by Alvin and the Chipmunks.
I’m partial to the idea of a No-No song for toddlers. Children that age are learning when it’s important to heed a “no” from one of their elders. They’re learning the difference between a spoken “no” from someone who’s just arbitrarily preventing them from exploring their environment — which is an outcome of their natural curiosity, and something to encourage and develop — as opposed to a “no” from an adult when they’re doing their job to keep the child safe.
Of course, since understanding the meaning of “no” is so important, it’s also natural that toddlers are learning to say “no” themselves. It’s a delicate task that a parent performs, to teach all these nuances and to honor the child. My daughter reminded me the other day that when people used to talk about the “Terrible Twos,” I would often interject that they were the “Terrific Twos.” Because there is so much learning and developing going on during this lovely, important stage of development. I love to watch them thinking. I like being part of that journey and seeing a light bulb (idea!) ignite in their beautiful little minds.
But the “No-No Song” that I heard again today was a big hit for Ringo Starr. I wonder how many people realize that Lennon and McCartney wrote songs specifically to feature their band mates, Starr and Harrison. These were recorded and featured on albums. One well-known example is “The Yellow Submarine,” written for Ringo to sing because Paul McCartney had noticed how well Ringo related to children in their performances. An example of a song Lennon and McCartney wrote specifically for George Harrison to sing is “Listen: Do You Want to Know a Secret?” Harrison’s voice just doesn’t get any sweeter than that, in the early days.
The No-No Song wasn’t written by any of the Beatles. Written by Hoyt Axton and David Jackson, it appeared on Starr’s 1974 album, “Goodnight Vienna.” That’s the version I heard today, maybe for the first time. It includes some fun instrumentals that feature rhythms and chords reminiscent of Caribbean music, almost like Harry Belafonte’s classic sounds. It also features several band members singing lovely close harmonies in the chorus. That’s another thing I love. I will actually listen to songs featuring lyrics that I dislike, if they’re sung by several singers creating beautiful close harmonies.
Ringo’s No-No Song is an example of something else I love: It’s a story song. To tell a story in a three-minute song is a real talent, one I appreciate. The chorus of this one goes:
“No no no no, I don’t smoke any more. I’m tired of waking up on the floor. No thank you please, it only makes me sneeze. And then it makes it hard to find the door.”
I have a special love for the last verse:
“A man that I know just came from Nashville,Tennessee, oo, (oh no!). He smiled because I did not understand. Then he held out some moonshine whiskey, oh ho. He said it was the best in all the land. (and he wasn’t joking).
I said, No, no, no, no, I don’t drink it no more ….”
And the chorus repeats twice more.